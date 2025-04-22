Kelly Clarkson's latest absence worries fans

Kelly Clarkson was absent from her talk show again on April 21, just weeks after skipping her hosting duties in March due to personal reasons.

The Kelly Clarkson Show went without the singer for 10 episodes in March, with other stars like Simu Liu and Brooke Shields filling in for her.

Missing in action

© Getty Images The singer skipped hosting duties on April 21

Kelly's fans are looking for answers as to her absence after it was revealed via Instagram that Bravo's Andy Cohen would be taking over Monday's episode. He welcomed Broadway legend Idina Menzel, comedian Mae Martin and folk duo Johnny Swim on the show.

"Was so looking forward to a chaotic Kelly & Idina reunion," wrote one fan in the comments section, while another shared that they would not be watching without Kelly.

"Kelly?" another fan commented, while a fourth said, "What is going on with Kelly?"

© Getty Images Simu Liu filled in for Kelly, as did stars like Brooke Shields and Andy Cohen

On March 3, Marvel actor Simu Liu revealed that he had been asked last minute to fill in for the mother of two amid her absence.

"Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best," he said.

"I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath," he told the audience.

A stellar year

© Getty Images The mother of two celebrated 1000 shows

Thankfully, Kelly returned to celebrate a huge milestone for the hit talk show: 1000 episodes.

"We've created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs," she said in an emotional speech. "A lot of ups and downs personally as well."

"We have laughed together, cried together with some beautiful stories, sang together, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I've lost alone... a lot," she added. "And along the way, we've found comfort with each other."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G She will kick off her Vegas residency on July 4

The American Idol alum will kick off her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on July 4 and will perform 18 shows through to November.

She is enjoying a bumper year with new music on the way and her record label getting off the ground amid huge excitement from fans.

Making moves

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly spoke to Kylie Kelce about her huge career move

The announcement of her label created an incredible buzz, with a slew of artists looking to jump on board. However, Kelly clarified on the Not Gonna Lie podcast that the label would not be taking on any artists just yet.

"I didn't know how big that was going to blow up. People were like, 'Hey, artists are wanting to be signed and people are wanting to work at it,'" she told the host, Kylie Kelce. "I just had to create something because I'm releasing my own stuff and it was like — you have to release it through some kind of vessel."

"It is cool at 42 to completely run the ship," she added. "It's kind of cool to have my own label for my own stuff... So I'm not taking artists, and I'm really lucky to be clearing the air right now. It's not that I don't want to. I know a lot of amazing artists. My cup runneth over. But I'm a single mom with two kids and like... a lot going on."

