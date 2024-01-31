Kelly Clarkson confesses to the health diagnosis from her doctor that really inspired her weight loss

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid and shedding some light on what really inspired her to recently lose weight.

The American Idol alum, 41, has previously opened up about her health issues and struggles with her weight, which she has said fluctuated through the years, and after her two difficult pregnancies.

Now, she has given more insight than ever about the very real diagnosis she received that kick started her journey towards a healthier self.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson shares her favorite snack

This week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly was in conversation with actor Kevin James when, after he complimented her appearance, she revealed: "Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic."

She maintained: "That's literally what happened," and candidly confessed: "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."

Kelly went on: "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet…'" before noting: "Then I waited two years and then I was like, 'OK,' I'll do something about it."

© Getty Kelly has been candid about having recently lost weight

Earlier this month, she also gave insight into her weight loss experience – and how she did it – in a cover story for People, in part crediting the fresh start that was her recent move to New York City.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's fans barely recognize her as she steps out on her show in boldest look yet

MORE: Sofia Vergara tells Kelly Clarkson to 'shut up' during disagreement on-air in moment you need to see

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, noting that aside from hosting her show from Rockefeller Plaza, her days are filled with walks around the city with her kids – River and Remy, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – and visits to the dog park.

© Getty The singer moved from Los Angeles to New York last fall

She also shared: "I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson admits to difficulties in being friends with her exes: 'Hard pass'

© Getty

Kelly keeps it simple when it comes to her diet too, and prioritizes the guidance from her doctor, which she admitted she didn't always do.

She said: "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," before joking: "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.