Kelly Clarkson makes candid weight loss confession as Jenna Bush Hager offers help

Kelly Clarkson isn't afraid to get candid about the good and the bad about her recent weight loss journey.

It's already been a whirlwind fall for the "Since U Been Gone" singer, who came back for season five of her eponymous talk show fresh off of a cross-country move, in a brand new studio, and coming off of a recent weight loss as well.

With the return of her show, the former American Idol contestant brought back her stellar fashion looks as well, though during her latest episode, she confessed actually shopping for her clothes is not her strong suit.

During Monday, November 6th's show, Kelly had fellow NBC mainstay Jenna Bush Hager alongside her twin sister Barbara Bush as guests, as they promoted their new children's book, Love Comes First.

The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

As Kelly then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!"

© Instagram Kelly explained much of her clothes are too big on her now

She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!"

Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…"

© Getty The three women discussed weight and shopping after seeing a photo of Jenna and Barbara in matching outfits

"Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?" Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?"

© NBC Kelly explained she's not a fan of jeans shopping

"Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

Though Kelly has shied away from addressing her recent weight loss, back in 2018, after losing a whopping 40 pounds, she credited Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox for inspiring her to change her diet.

