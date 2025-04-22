Hailey Bieber opens up about health diagnosis 

Hailey Bieber is using her platform to raise awareness about women's reproductive health as she revealed her own health diagnosis on Monday.

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram to share the news that she has two cysts on her ovaries. Hailey posted a selfie of herself lying on a sofa in a black tank top that flashed her bloated stomach. On top of the image, she penned: "Currently have two ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts I'm right there with ya!"

© Instagram Hailey Bieber shared that she has two cysts on her ovaries

As per Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that can appear in or on the surface of the ovary. In most cases, these cysts are harmless and disappear on their own, but they can sometimes rupture, leading to abdominal pain and bloating.

Hailey's news comes less than a year after she welcomed her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with her husband Justin Bieber in August.

© Instagram Hailey suffered with the same condition in 2022

This isn't the first time the Rhode founder has opened up about suffering with ovarian cysts. Back in November 2022, Hailey was forced to deny pregnancy speculation after fans mistook her bloated stomach for a baby bump. The skincare mogul posed side-on for a mirror selfie that showcased her swollen stomach. On top of the photo, she wrote: "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She continued: "Not a baby."

"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional. Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," she added.

Jack Blues Bieber's first Easter

© Instagram Jack is getting so big

Hailey's recent post comes after she celebrated the Easter weekend with her husband and son. Justin's wife shared an adorable snap of her bundle of joy dressed in a yellow onesie that was embroidered with a blue bunny on the front.

In the photograph, Hailey tentatively cradled her seven-month-old son in her arms. The star oozed elegance in an ethereal white column dress from Villa Amour Vintage that featured frilly lace on the neck and waistline. The garment boasted an empire waist with two straps while the bodice was adorned with ruched detailing.

© Instagram Hailey on Easter day last year

The following photograph in the carousel was taken from Easter day last year and captured a pregnant Hailey posing for a mirror selfie. The Rhode founder donned a red and white checkered dress that featured a set of frilly straps and a tie-up detail on the bodice.

Hailey captioned the post: "This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe."