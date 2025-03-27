Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's son is growing up fast with head of golden hair in most revealing photo yet

Justin Bieber is firmly in his dad era as he gushed over his seven-month-old baby with an adorable father and son photograph. Jack Blues has grown up so much in the last few months and is even sporting a head of golden-hued locks.

The Purpose singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of images dedicated to his only child, who he shares with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The heartwarming picture showed Justin kneeling on a white towel, gently kissing his son, while Jack's small hands gripped his father's head.

© Instagram Jack Blues Bieber is growing up fast

The couple's bundle of joy has inherited his parents' toasted-almond tresses, with Jack's fine strands appearing slightly blonder than his father's in the sunlight.

Justin captioned the collection: "ITS CUZ I AM A MANIAC

"that we dedicated Jack Blues Bieber to Jesus."

© Instagram Hailey looked so stylish

Another image in the post was taken of Hailey during a sample meeting she had with Fila prior to the launch of her campaign. The fashion muse oozed chic as she donned an orange ensemble that featured an oversized zip-up hoodie and a pair of matching, low-rise leggings. The bold look was layered over a simple white t-shirt and teamed with a pair of pointed-toe loafers adorned with a gold hardware accent.

Hailey styled her luscious locks into soft waves while concealing her eyes with a pair of her signature skinny sunglasses.

Fila x Hailey is a 13-piece collaboration that features off-duty, retro garments, with the Seoul-based athleisure label noting that it is the "perfect fusion of Fila’s heritage and Hailey’s modern, effortless style."

The Rhode founder has not let motherhood slow her down as she recently unveiled her beauty brand's new spring shades for their coveted pocket blushes and peptide lip treatments. The latest products that launched last week are available in a slew of luscious berry hues – plum is a cool purple berry, date cake is a warm red berry, and pbj is a warm berry brown.

Hailey playfully showcased the seasonal looks with a series of striking photos, capturing her in the glam chair as her makeup artist delicately applied the mauve-toned blush to the apples of her cheeks.

© Instagram Hailey unveiled her new products

The skincare mogul, who welcomed her son in August 2024, has opened up about becoming a mother and the changes it has brought her. During an interview at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her pal Hannah Berner, Hailey discussed spending the evening away from her Jack Blues.

"As a mother now on the red carpet, how does it change your perspective on all these crazy events, having something to ground you?," asked Hannah.

Hailey responded: "Well you're just thinking about such different things now. I'm going to be inside checking my baby monitor non-stop."