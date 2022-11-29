Hailey Bieber reveals 'painful' ovarian cyst 'the size of an apple' Justin Bieber's wife has had a troublesome 2022

Hailey Bieber has been through a tough 12 months when it comes to her health.

The 26-year-old has already undergone heart surgery this year, and now she has been forced to deny pregnancy speculation, instead revealing she is suffering from a "painful" cyst on her ovaries which she described as "the size of an apple".

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories on Monday and shared a photo of her bare, swollen stomach while posing side-on for a mirror selfie.

Captioning the image, she explained: "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."

She continued: "Not a baby."

Hailey is suffering from an ovarian cyst

Describing her symptoms, Hailey added of her discomfort: "It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional.

"Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this," she added with three peace sign emojis.

Hailey's latest health battle comes after she was hospitalized in March after suffering from "stroke-like symptoms" which were caused by a blood clot on her brain that had escaped through a hole in her heart.

Hailey had heart surgery and a blood clot on her brain this year

"I couldn't speak, the right side of my face was drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. I thought I was having a stroke and Justin thought I was having a stroke," Hailey said at the time.

She went on to have surgery on her heart in April, which she said at the time went "very smoothly", but by June she admitted that the recovery was taking longer than expected.

"My body is taking a little longer to heal than they thought it would," she told Byrdie. "After they did the heart procedure, I'm always the person who's in a rush to get back to things, but this has taught me that it's not physically possible sometimes."

