Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma gets the princess treatment in new footage

Radio host Mark Wright is in a baby bubble following the arrival of his first child with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

And earlier this week, the pair, who welcomed their bundle of joy on 6 March, enjoyed a luxurious family stay in the British capital.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 38-year-old uploaded a series of clips, including a sweet video that showed Michelle cradling her little girl as they toured a marble-splashed atrium inside a swanky London hotel.

While the couple ensured that their baby girl's face was concealed from view, Palma's tiny hand was visible towards the start of the clip.

Mark, who was seen holding a baby carrycot, later panned the camera to reveal an array of personalised touches, including a bouquet of pink flowers, a fluffy toy rabbit complete with a hot pink ribbon inscribed with 'Palma Wright', and a quartet of family photos.

"It's the little touches," Mark wrote in his caption.

Elsewhere, the former TOWIE star shared a photo of baby Palma's adorable bathrobe and matching hotel slippers.

The pair, who have been married since 2015, announced their little one's arrival on Instagram last month, opting to post a touching snapshot that showed them holding their newborn's teeny hand.

They wrote in their caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."

Since welcoming their little girl, Heart Radio host Mark has briefly spoken about his new role as a father. During a recent appearance on This Morning, Mark said of his little girl: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old and we get to 11pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."

Elsewhere on the programme, Mark spoke about Palma's unusual moniker, revealing that the name was not inspired by the Spanish city, Palma de Mallorca.

When presenter Sian Welby brought up the "special meaning behind the name," Mark provided clarification and said: "That's what the papers say. We just love the name, Palmer, with an 'E-R'. And then we just liked putting an 'A' on it, which is like the way it reads. So yeah, we just love the name, really."

Mark and Michelle's love story

The couple first crossed paths while on holiday in Dubai back in 2012. They went public with their relationship in May the following year, and went on to tie the knot in May 2015 in leafy Bury St Edmunds.

They have lived together in Essex and are now raising their brood in a stunning megamansion which they lovingly built from scratch. Mark and Michelle's pristine home boasts an array of swoon-worthy amenities including an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym and a steam room.