George and Amal Clooney's 'hands-on' lifestyle in France with young twins  

They might be one of the most famous couples in the world of showbiz, but George and Amal Clooney are determined to give their twins, Alexander and Ella, as normal life as possible.

But it's not just for the kids. Academy Award-winning actor and his human rights lawyer wife are keen to embrace a life away from the noise of Hollywood, instead choosing to get stuck into farming life at the beautiful Chateau in Provence, France.

It's something that, for George, is rooted in nostalgia. Sitting down with the New York Times to promote his current Broadway run of Good Night, and Good Luck, he said their laid-back country living is reminiscent of his childhood.

George and Amal Clooney are embracing their quiet life in France

"Growing up in Kentucky, all I wanted to do was get away from a farm, get away from that life," he confessed, adding: "Now I find myself back in that life. I drive a tractor and all those things. It's the best chance of a normal life."

George's desire to embrace normality despite his international fame was no doubt solidified after becoming a father to twins whom he and Amal welcomed in 2017.

The famous couple have expressed their desire to keep their twins private, having never revealed their faces publicly, but there are also added benefits to keeping normality in their childhood.

Amal and George are parents to twins Alexander and Ella

George and Amal Clooney's 'grounded' twins Alexander and Ella

Alicia Eaton, who is an expert in parenting, behaviour change and emotional wellbeing, explained to HELLO! the myriad benefits for Alexander and Ella growing up in a relatively normal environment, despite having extremely well-known parents.

"Beyond the obvious benefits of much-needed fresh air and exercise for children growing up in the digital age, spending time together on a farm will give the children an opportunity to see their parents out of the glamour of the spotlight, giving a sense of normality and stability."

George getting stuck into jobs at the farm – and encouraging his children to do the same – will also help their development, Alicia noted.

"Whether it's caring for animals, growing food or simply exploring the countryside, opportunities for hands-on activities provide a connection to the real world – something that's increasingly lacking these days and is invaluable for children's emotional wellbeing and personal development."

Amal and George Clooney are parents to twins

Alicia added: "This kind of upbringing will help their children to develop independence and a stronger work ethic, helping them to remain grounded despite their privileged background."

Meanwhile, George's farming hobbies go beyond the family home. When George and Amal moved to Brignoles, he wasted no time meeting the local mayor and voicing his interest in helping a farm-to-table venture get off the ground.

Mayor Didier Brémond told Paris Match about the exciting new venture. "George told me he wanted to help Brignoles, a bit like he did for Le Val during the flooding in 2021 by offering a cheque of 20,000 euros," he explained to the paper.

Brignoles, a little town of Provence in France where George Clooney and Amal bought property in 2021

"I talked to him about my idea of a farm where we'd produce fruit and vegetables for schools in the commune. He accepted immediately."

Keen to make another positive impact on his new community, George now also reportedly plans to back an eco-conscious, family-friendly project that would help provide 1,200 meals for school children daily.

The plan is for an outhouse, a greenhouse, and agricultural equipment to be installed on one of Brignoles' empty fields to create a fully sustainable farm-to-table operation.

Didier Brémond added: "He's really interested in it because the farm will be a welcoming space aimed at helping young children learn."

George said he's embracing farm life

The Clooneys' quest for privacy

While Alexander and Ella's development will be aided beneficially while growing up on their farm in the south of France, it also shields them from the public eye, something the Clooneys are keen to continue.

In an interview with GQ, the Wolfs actor said of his privacy: "A lot of people – even those who reach a fairly high level of fame – find a way to be able to kind of live a normal life, walk around the streets of New York without being followed and stuff like that. But it hasn't happened yet."

Amal and George Clooney have homes in the UK, States, France and Italy

The Ocean's 11 actor continued: "I have a goal of trying to protect, I don't want pictures of my kids. We deal in very serious subject matters, with very serious bad guys, and we don't want to have photos of our kids out there.

"So we have to work hard at trying to stay private, and it's tricky, as you can imagine."

Amal has also opened up about their lives in the public eye, and in particular how her life changed dramatically when she and George first got together in 2013.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

During an interview with British Vogue, she was quick to offer Vogue a positive perspective, revealing it was a welcome sacrifice for her romance with the Ocean's 11 actor to blossom.

"That whole side – invasion of privacy and paparazzi, all of that – has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life," she said.