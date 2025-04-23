Barbara Taylor Bradford's glamorous Manhattan estate goes up for auction - featuring 200 valuable items  

The estate of the late British author Barbara Taylor Bradford is set to go up for auction next month in New York.

Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers will be holding an auction featuring nearly 200 lots, including her favourite typewriter, paintings of her beloved dogs, select pieces of jewellery, and rare first editions of her own works.

© Getty Barbara Taylor Bradford's glamarous home will soon be on auction

Best known for her debut novel in 1979 called A Woman of Substance, the novelist sold over 30 million copies.

Among the items to be sold are a Vendura Swan brooch embedded with a baroque pearl, diamond and emerald. The sparkly brooch is set to be valued between $10,000 - 15,000.

© The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust The Vendura Swan brooch is one of the sparkly items on sale

The brooch was designed by Barbara's late husband, Robert, after the success of her novel The Cavendon Woman.

Other notable items on sale include her famous typewriter, estimated to be valued between $2,000- 3,000.

© The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust Her treasured typewriter will be up for sale too

There will also be rare copies of her novel up for grabs, a First Edition signed copy of The Downing Street Years by Margaret Thatcher and signed photos from Anthony Hopkins (who starred in Barbara Taylor Bradford’s To Be The Best miniseries).

© The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust There will be a signed copy of this book by the former Prime Minister

The items will tour Doyle’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York beginning May 3.

A live auction will be held there on Wednesday, May 7, and will also be available for online bidding and via telephone.

''This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time,'' said Doyle’s executive director of books, autographs and photographs, Peter Costanzo.

Who was Barbara Taylor Bradford?

Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE was born and raised in England and dropped out of school at 15 to work for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

© Shutterstock She was a journalist before becoming a writer

When she was 20, she moved to London to become a columnist and editor on Fleet Street.

She then published her first novel in 1979 called A Woman of Substance, which had huge success.

The York-born author died peacefully at her home in November 2024, aged 91, following a short illness.

Romantic relationships

© Getty Robert passed away in 2019 at the age of 92

She was married for 55 years to Robert Bradford, a celebrated film and television producer, and the pair had many exotic holidays together, many of which she collected her precious jewellery from.

What did she write about?

© Shutterstock One of her books is currently being adapted for Channel 4

Barbara Taylor Bradford often wrote books about strong, elite women who rise to power through hard work and dedication.

In total, Barbara wrote 40 novels, all of which became international bestsellers.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Her novels included inspiring female characters

Her personal life was not far from her glamorous characters as she met royalty and was friends with presidents and Prime Ministers, musicians, film directors, and stars from the stage and screen.

A TV adaptation of A Woman of Substance is currently in production with Channel 4.

© The Barbara Taylor Bradford Trust The memorial will be in June

The Memorial service of Barbara Taylor Bradford will be taking place on Thursday 12th June. The service will be one of celebration to be held at St Brides Church in Fleet Street at 11.30am. There will be a limited number of seats made available for Barbara’s readers.

If you would like to attend, please be in touch, with your full names, to angelica.bowdenjones@harpercollins.co.uk