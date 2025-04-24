Barron Trump's wild new college makeover is dramatically different from clean cut image

Barron Trump debuted a fresh student look on Tuesday as he was seen leaving the NYU campus, where he's currently pursuing his studies.

President Donald Trump's youngest son stepped out in a white Ralph Lauren polo shirt and a pair of beige chinos accessorized with a brown leather belt. Barron completed his casual attire with a black backpack. The outfit marked a noticeable change from the 19-year-old’s usual businessman style, as he's typically seen in sharp suits and elegant longline wool coats.

© INSTARimages Barron Trump was spotted leaving NYU

Barron’s hair also caught attention – it was noticeably tousled and uncombed, a stark contrast to his signature slicked-back style.

Melania Trump's son, who is studying finances at the New York University Stern School of Business, was safeguarded by the Secret Service security during the outing. Despite his father's fame, Barron has refrained from the spotlight over the years. However, the student stepped into a new role earlier this year when Donald Trump began his second term as president.

© ABC Barron Trump is known for his clean cut image

During the 2024 election period, Barron appeared alongside his father at public events and campaign outings.

In a recent chat with Laura Ingraham, President Trump shared that his son has "an unbelievable aptitude in technology". "I turn off his laptop, I said, 'Oh good' and I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I said, 'How'd you do that?'," he said.

© INSTARimages The 19-year-old's hair looked noticeably different

Melania also revealed that her son helped his father attract young voters during the election campaign. "He was very vocal, and he gave an advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to," she explained.

© Getty Images Barron shares a close bond with his mom Melania

Barron shares a close relationship with his mom and the First Lady often gushes over his positive attitude. In her 2024 self-titled memoir, she penned: "Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency."

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Melania's official photographer Regine Mahaux discussed Barron's bond with his mom. "The way she [Melania] takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm," she said.

"Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become," she added.