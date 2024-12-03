Rumer Willis opens up about daughter Louetta's health issues: 'the hardest thing I have ever had to witness'

Any parent will tell you that raising children comes with its ups and downs, and as a result can be an emotional rollercoaster. As Rumer Willis raises her daughter Louetta, who is 20 months old, she has often spoken honestly about how hard motherhood can be.

© Instagram Rumer Willis is close with her daughter Louetta

Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about something she found particularly harrowing with her daughter. Rumer shared a photo of herself breastfeeding the little one, which she captioned: "Watching your kid go through sickness is one of the hardest things I have ever had to witness and hold space for as a mother."

© Instagram Rumer gave birth to Louetta in April 2023

She looked concerned as she furrowed her brow in the photo, clearly struggling with the fact Louetta was unwell. This isn't the first time Rumer has opened up about her daughter not being well, as the duo started the year under the weather.

© @rumerwillis Instagram Rumer got emotional about her daughter Louetta

She took to social media back in January to reveal that they had both had health issues. She told her followers: "This year has already been a bit of a doozy health wise, Lou and I have struggled through two viruses just in this month."

WATCH: Rumer Willis documents first year of motherhood in emotional video montage

"What I realize the universe was telling me was to slow down and focus on nourishing my immune system and my body," she continued. "Remembering to do that is not always easy, so finding ways that I can squeak it in with even the smallest [amount] of time is what I look for."

© Instagram Rumer is honest about her experience of parenthood

Her daughter could be heard coughing in the background of the clip.

She previously said of their health issues: "My sweet Lou and I have the flu. Wish us luck. She has 102.7 fever and I'm on no sleep."

Rumer co-parents her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. They welcomed her via home birth in April 2023.

© Gilbert Flores Rumer Willis and ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

She opened up about her natural birth, describing it as a "feral" experience in which she broke her own water.

"I was just saying, 'You know ... I don’t know if I can do this. And this is the birth that I want. I want to do it at home. But I just don’t know if I can do it. It was really a kind of ... psycho spiritual experience," she said.

"I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do."