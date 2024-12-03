Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rumer Willis opens up about daughter Louetta's health issues: 'the hardest thing I have ever had to witness'
Rumer Willis holding a baby in a baby carrier© Instagram

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore got emotional

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
37 minutes ago
Any parent will tell you that raising children comes with its ups and downs, and as a result can be an emotional rollercoaster. As Rumer Willis raises her daughter Louetta, who is 20 months old, she has often spoken honestly about how hard motherhood can be.

Still from a video shared by Rumer Willis on Instagram featuring her daughter Louetta from a trip to Fiji with her sister Tallulah Willis© Instagram
Rumer Willis is close with her daughter Louetta

Taking to Instagram, the actress opened up about something she found particularly harrowing with her daughter. Rumer shared a photo of herself breastfeeding the little one, which she captioned: "Watching your kid go through sickness is one of the hardest things I have ever had to witness and hold space for as a mother."

Rumer Willis and her daughter Tallulah Willis make funny faces for a selfie, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Rumer gave birth to Louetta in April 2023

She looked concerned as she furrowed her brow in the photo, clearly struggling with the fact Louetta was unwell. This isn't the first time Rumer has opened up about her daughter not being well, as the duo started the year under the weather.

Rumer got emotional about her daughter Louetta© @rumerwillis Instagram
Rumer got emotional about her daughter Louetta

She took to social media back in January to reveal that they had both had health issues. She told her followers: "This year has already been a bit of a doozy health wise, Lou and I have struggled through two viruses just in this month."

"What I realize the universe was telling me was to slow down and focus on nourishing my immune system and my body," she continued. "Remembering to do that is not always easy, so finding ways that I can squeak it in with even the smallest [amount] of time is what I look for."

Photo shared by Demi Moore on Instagram of her daughter Rumer Willis with daughter Louetta while attending the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, August 6, 2024© Instagram
Rumer is honest about her experience of parenthood

Her daughter could be heard coughing in the background of the clip.

She previously said of their health issues: "My sweet Lou and I have the flu. Wish us luck. She has 102.7 fever and I'm on no sleep."

Rumer Willis, her daughter and sisters Tallulah and Scout rocked matching pink swimwear
Rumer Willis, her daughter and sisters Tallulah and Scout rocked matching pink swimwear

Rumer co-parents her daughter with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. They welcomed her via home birth in April 2023.

Rumer Willis and now-ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas at the God's True Cashmere x Nick Fouquet Collaboration Launch at Just One Eye on October 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Gilbert Flores
Rumer Willis and ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

She opened up about her natural birth, describing it as a "feral" experience in which she broke her own water.

"I was just saying, 'You know ... I don’t know if I can do this. And this is the birth that I want. I want to do it at home. But I just don’t know if I can do it. It was really a kind of ... psycho spiritual experience," she said. 

"I let go, I actually let myself surrender to ... what was happening. And my body ... just downloaded what to do."

