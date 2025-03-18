Bruce Willis granddaughter Louetta has his exact smile and fans can't get over it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bruce Willis granddaughter Louetta has his exact smile and fans are losing it
Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)© Rich Fury

Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a gorgeous photograph of Louetta

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Rumer Willis took to Instagram to show off her daughter Louetta's charming smile, and fans were quick to clock her likeness to her famous Grandpa. 

Rumer, who is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, welcomed her daughter in April 2023 with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The actress addressed her daughter as her "deepest love" and her "whole heart" as she shared a series of photos of her little girl, who rocked a pair of harlequin-print leggings with a  blue fleeced sweater printed with white sheep.

Louetta Willis smiles wearing a pink tutu © Instagram
Louetta beamed from ear to ear

Louetta looked like a baby ballerina as she wore a pink tulle tutu skirt and swept her honey blonde hair into a bun. The sweet toddler beamed from ear to ear as she pointed her toes and slid down the banister whilst her mom snapped photos. 

Rumer Willis' daughter Louetta smiles© Instagram
Rumer Willis' daughter shares her grandpa's charming smile

Fans couldn't help but notice how similar Louetta looked to her Die Hard actor Grandpa, Bruce. "Definitely looks like her Grandpa. She's gorgeous," commented one fan, as another wrote: "That little lady is all Willis." A third penned: "That was my first thought too .. I see your dad in her smile."

 Rumer's close relationship with her dad

Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram
Bruce Willis with daughter Rumer and granddaughter Louetta in a photo shared on Instagram

The Pulp Fiction actor was married to Demi Moore when he became a dad for the first time in 1988 .That year, the couple welcomed their eldest daughter Rumer, later welcoming Scout and then Tallulah Belle.

Despite Bruce and Demi calling time on their marriage in 1998, it's clear to see the family bond has remained incredibly strong. 

Rumer Willis shares a throwback with dad Bruce Willis in honor of Father's Day© Instagram
Rumer Willis shares a throwback with dad Bruce Willis in honor of Father's Day

Marking her father's birthday in 2024, Rumer mused: "Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift. You are the funniest, most tender, charming, out of this world silly talented and magical papa."

Sharing a series of throwback photographs from her childhood, she added: "I am your first baby and man, sometimes I wish I could be tiny enough to just cozy up on your chest again and laugh and cuddle you. I love you so deep in my bones I don’t know how my muscles hold them. You are the greatest papa I could ever hope for. Thank you for your generosity, your silliness and heart." 

Revealing that her love extends to her daughter, Louetta, Rumer added: "Lou loves you so big."

Bruce Willis' ongoing health battle 

Bruce with his grand daughter© Instagram
Bruce with his granddaughter, Louetta

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, which developed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. 

Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years before calling it quits in 2000© Getty Images For Comedy Central
Bruce and Demi share a close relationship, despite their split in 1998

The Substance star Demi opened up about her close relationship with Bruce in a recent interview with Variety and touched on how her family has rallied around each other in the wake of his devastating dementia diagnosis.

"We will always be a family, just in a different form," Demi told the publication. "For me, there was never a question. I show up because that's what you do for the people you love." 

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Thanksgiving with their family, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis celebrate Thanksgiving with their blended family, shared on Instagram

Bruce also shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn with his wife of almost 16 years, Emma Heming.

