David Beckham shares unseen photograph of son Brooklyn amid reported rift

David Beckham has stayed quiet about the family's reported rift from his and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn.

Though various silences and absences have fuelled public speculation of an internal family feud, the former Manchester United player has seemingly quashed those rumours.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four uploaded a series of photos of the family celebrating Easter Sunday over the years.

After snaps of himself and Victoria Beckham in bunny-eared hats, David posted a throwback picture of a very young Brooklyn holding an incredibly large chocolate Easter bunny, with an enormous smile across his face.

The former England football captain also shared similar photos of Romeo, Cruz and Harper, though the Beckhams' youngest child was pictured with a LEGO duck rather than the bunny that David and Victoria's other kids were holding.

Brooklyn Beckham's reported rift from the family

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham's absences from recent family events, including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show and both of his parents' birthdays, has caused some to believe that there may be a rift forming in the family.

At the beginning of March, Brooklyn and Nicola missed Victoria's stunning show due to an event for his own product: Cloud23, a hot sauce.

A few weeks later, the pair were also absent from David's early celebrations for his 50th birthday, though it is currently unclear whether they will join the rest of the Beckhams on the day.

Brooklyn recently ignored his mother's birthday on social media

Though Cruz was also absent from Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday celebrations, Brooklyn was the only member of the family on social media not to post a message for his mother on her special day.

Brooklyn appeared instead to be at Coachella with Nicola, uploading a carousel of photos to Instagram on Friday documenting his time there, captioning the post: "Made amazing memories this year x [heart emoji]." He later took down the post and reuploaded it with a different set of photos.

Meanwhile, Romeo, Harper, David and Victoria looked as if they were having the time of their lives at the former Spice Girl's birthday celebrations.

Bathing in the sunlight on a yacht, and later standing before the breathtaking Miami sunset, the family beamed in each other's company.

