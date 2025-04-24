Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham suffers awkward blunder on Instagram
Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF reacts after the team winning the friendly match against Hong Kong Team at Hong Kong Stadium on February 4, 2024 in Hong Kong, China© Eurasia Sport Images,Getty

David Beckham suffers awkward blunder on Instagram

The legendary footballer is married to former Spice Girl Victoria

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Football star David Beckham suffered an awkward blunder on Wednesday when he shared a post to social media.

Evidently eager to mark England's patron saint, the Inter Miami CF co-owner, 49, uploaded a picture of the flag of England alongside a snippet of himself dressed in his football gear. To mark the annual event, David wrote in his caption: "Happy St George's [England flag]."

While St George's Day is typically celebrated each year on 23 April, the date was postponed this year as the Church of England states that no saint's day can take place in the week before or after Easter.

Any saint's day falling in Holy or Easter week transfers to the week after the Easter fortnight, usually to the first Monday, according to the Church of England. St George's Day will therefore take place on Monday 28 April this year.

social media post featuring flag of England © Instagram
David made a faux pas on Instagram

Clarifying the situation, The Church of England issued a statement which read: "When St George's Day or St Mark's Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter. If both fall in this period, St George's Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark's Day to the Tuesday."

David and Victoria Beckham in black outfits© WireImage
David is married to former Spice Girl, Victoria

England isn't the only country or region to count St George as their patron saint. According to English Heritage, Venice, Genoa, Portugal, Ethiopia and Catalonia also hold celebrations in honour of St George.

David's social media gaffe comes after he paid tribute to his eldest son Brooklynamid a reported Beckham family rift.

young Brooklyn Beckham© Instagram
David Beckham shared a never-before-seen photo of his son Brooklyn Beckham on Easter Sunday

Over the Easter weekend, the former England captain uploaded a throwback black-and-white snapshot that showed a young Brooklyn clasping a giant chocolate Easter bunny. In his caption, the father of four wrote: "Easter Bunnies," accompanied by a rabbit emoji.

Rumoured family feud

Rumours of an alleged internal rift emerged last month after Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were noticeably absent from several family events including Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, as well as David and Victoria's respective birthday celebrations.

victoria beckham holding sponge cake© Instagram
The fashion designer was joined in her birthday by David, Romeo and Harper

Brooklyn appeared to further fuel speculation when he failed to share a message on social media acknowledging his mother's special day. He was the only member of his family on social media not to share a celebratory post.

Earlier this month, fans were also quick to notice what appeared to be beef between Brooklyn's wife Nicola and Brooklyn's two brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham kisses Nicola Peltz cheek© Getty Images
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola live across the pond

When Transformers actress Nicola commented on Romeo's ex-girlfriend Mia Regan's glamorous photoshoot pictures with 'So beautiful Mia," followed by the sparkle and pink heart emoji, budding musician Cruz commented "So beautiful Romeo," accompanied by the same two emojis just days later underneath one of Romeo's Instagram posts.

