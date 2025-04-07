David Beckham's clever move with 'aesthetic' family additions

Despite owning multiple homes across the globe, it's clear that football legend David Beckham has a soft spot for the English countryside.

Their idyllic home in the Cotswolds has quickly become their rural retreat and is where David feels he can truly "relax". Speaking in his Netflix documentary, the father-of-four admitted: "I wanted a place where we could escape.

"As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

Their barn conversion, now thought to be worth a whopping £12 million, features hen coops, bee hives, a sauna, a football pitch and an outdoor swimming pool, making it the perfect spot for their large brood to switch off and unwind.

It's also the ideal backdrop for their plethora of furry companions, including their beloved pet dogs, Olive, Fig, Sage and Simba.

And according to brand and culture expert, Nick Ede, David and Victoria's pet pooches have become an "integral part of brand Beckham". Chatting to HELLO! in this week's issue, Nick explained: "David is probably more akin to a Guy Ritchie character than aristocracy, but he has adopted an aesthetic that lends itself well to where he lives.

He continued: "His dogs have become an integral part of brand Beckham and they establish him as a caring family man who exemplifies country living."

Even the star's choice of breeds could be considered part of this strategy. "Having cocker spaniels – which are associated with hunting and retrieving game – plays into the traditional English narrative of country living, and it's an aesthetic that the family have adopted really well," Nick said.

"With their new golden cockapoo Simba – which is most definitely Harper's choice – this little clan are like a four-legged Beckham brand in themselves."

David and Victoria's property portfolio

David and his wife Victoria purchased their home near Chipping Norton back in 2016. The Grade-II listed farmhouse has undergone a series of renovations since they first snapped it up, and boasts a rambling garden complete with a vegetable patch and a man-made lake.

They also own a swanky townhouse in West London, estimated to be worth £31 million, as well as a waterfront home in Miami complete with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.