Skip to main contentSkip to footer
David Beckham's clever move with 'aesthetic' family additions
Subscribe
David Beckham's clever move with 'aesthetic' family additions
David Beckham in a black suit© Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

David Beckham's clever move with 'aesthetic' family additions

The former footballer shares an array of fluffy companions with his wife Victoria 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Despite owning multiple homes across the globe, it's clear that football legend David Beckham has a soft spot for the English countryside.

Their idyllic home in the Cotswolds has quickly become their rural retreat and is where David feels he can truly "relax". Speaking in his Netflix documentary, the father-of-four admitted: "I wanted a place where we could escape.

David Beckham shared a snap of their greenhouse-style conservatory at home© Instagram
David Beckham loves spending time outdoors at his Cotswolds home

"As soon as I get up into the countryside, I normally get into my whole country get-up."

Their barn conversion, now thought to be worth a whopping £12 million, features hen coops, bee hives, a sauna, a football pitch and an outdoor swimming pool, making it the perfect spot for their large brood to switch off and unwind.

David Beckham standing next to his home sauna© Instagram
The Beckhams have an impressive sauna at home

It's also the ideal backdrop for their plethora of furry companions, including their beloved pet dogs, Olive, Fig, Sage and Simba.

And according to brand and culture expert, Nick Ede, David and Victoria's pet pooches have become an "integral part of brand Beckham". Chatting to HELLO! in this week's issue, Nick explained: "David is probably more akin to a Guy Ritchie character than aristocracy, but he has adopted an aesthetic that lends itself well to where he lives.

View post on Instagram
 

He continued: "His dogs have become an integral part of brand Beckham and they establish him as a caring family man who exemplifies country living."

Even the star's choice of breeds could be considered part of this strategy. "Having cocker spaniels – which are associated with hunting and retrieving game – plays into the traditional English narrative of country living, and it's an aesthetic that the family have adopted really well," Nick said.

Simba waits for David at the bottom of the stairs every day© Instagram
The Beckhams welcomed their Cockapoo Simba in 2022

"With their new golden cockapoo Simba – which is most definitely Harper's choice – this little clan are like a four-legged Beckham brand in themselves."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: David Beckham shares an in-depth tour of his Cotswolds garden

David and Victoria's property portfolio

David and his wife Victoria purchased their home near Chipping Norton back in 2016. The Grade-II listed farmhouse has undergone a series of renovations since they first snapped it up, and boasts a rambling garden complete with a vegetable patch and a man-made lake.

Victoria Beckham in a green floor length dress and David Beckham in a blue suit standing on their stairs in the hallway© Instagram
Victoria and David Beckham's London townhouse has had £8 million worth of renovations

They also own a swanky townhouse in West London, estimated to be worth £31 million, as well as a waterfront home in Miami complete with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay. Other amenities include a swimming pool, a spa, a gym and a private cinema.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More