Meet Tamron Hall's ultra-successful husband Steven Greener

Tamron Hall has captivated audiences for years with her Emmy Award-winning talk show, but behind the scenes, she shares her life with someone just as hardworking and accomplished.

Her husband, Steven Greener, is a powerful player in the music industry, yet prefers to keep a low profile and let his wife shine on television.

The pair tied the knot in 2019 after two years of dating, and welcomed their son, Moses, in April of that year. They are doting parents who never fail to support each other through the highs and lows of life in the spotlight, with their love beginning at a time when Tamron was facing major career uncertainty.

A blossoming romance

© Instagram Tamron and Steven knew each other before they began dating

Tamron and Steven started dating in 2017 after being friends for years. Her exit from the Today show was the catalyst for them taking their friendship to the next level.

"With Steven, it is great to have this guy who is rooting me on, and he was the first person I've ever dated when I haven't been on television," she told People in 2019.

"I've known him for many years," she continued. "We would run into each other, and he's shy, so I wasn't clear that he was hitting on me exactly. I thought he was just being friendly.”

© Instagram The happy couple connected after her exit from Today

"When we finally started dating, I could see him clearly...Once I left [Today], I started to have better conversations. You're more present, and you're not looking at your phone, not checking your email. The fear factor of 'What's going on with my spot? Am I going to keep this job?' fell away, and I could really see Steven.”

She shared that her TV job often left her too busy to date. "Steven was my first and only boyfriend who did not have to turn on the TV to see me, and I think that's been important," Tamron said.

"I'd never talked about my personal life on TV," she added, explaining why she prefers to keep their relationship private. "I think today, people mistake privacy for secrecy. People say he's my 'secret husband'. But we were going everywhere together; it was just a private thing I needed to protect."

The music man

© WireImage Steven works for a music management company

Tamron's husband is no stranger to ambition, working as a partner at Primary Wave where he supervises the music management of stars like CeeLo Green, Brandy, and Melissa Etheridge.

The talk show host couldn't have been prouder of Steven in 2021 after he was recognized for his work in music management by Billboard. "Congrats to Steven Greener aka my husband for making this incredible @billboard list of power players R&B/Hip-Hop," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the pair. "So much to be grateful for.”

Steven told the publication that it was time for "real industry recognition" of R&B and hip-hop, calling out the Grammys for failing to award stars like Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z and SZA the coveted Album of the Year title.

A doting dad

Tamron and Steven welcomed Moses in 2019

Moses is Tamron and Steven's first child, conceived via IVF and born in April 2019. His arrival marked a special moment for Steven, who thought fatherhood had passed him by.

"It's his first child, and he also thought he would never be a dad," The Tamron Hall Show host told People. Steven couldn't have been happier to welcome his son, sharing with the publication that it brought him even closer to his wife.

"Tamron is one of the most authentic, loving, honest, caring people I've ever known," he said. "My favorite part of marriage and fatherhood so far is realizing every day I am exactly where I was always meant to be — with my family. I am home."

© Instagram The six-year-old is Tamron and Steven's first child

The pair are raising Moses with an appreciation for both of his parents' beliefs, and he will grow up completing milestones from both Judaism and Christianity.

"My mom nearly passed out," Tamron said of her son's bris, the Jewish ceremony of circumcision. "We had both grandparents on each side there, and he's going to Texas to have a Christening or a Confirmation at my mom's Southern Baptist church.”

"We've just combined our life experiences, and we want to teach him tradition," she shared.

To watch more of Tamron's award-winning show, see below...