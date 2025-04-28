Bill Belichick, 73, and girlfriend Jordon, 24 refuse to disclose how they met — all we know about their romance

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's romance has always raised eyebrows, but maybe never more than after their recent interview.

The famed former coach of the New England Patriots is currently on a book tour ahead of the release of his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football.

While promoting the book, he sat down with CBS' Tony Dokoupil, and among other things, discussed his relationship with Jordon, with whom he has a whopping 49-year age gap. However it quickly turned awkward when the former competitive cheerleader, a "constant presence" during the interview, appeared to have a heavy hand over what questions her boyfriend did or didn't answer.

© Getty Images Jordon and Bill in February

"Not talking about this"

In a video of the interview, Jordon is seen sitting right out of the camera frame while Tony and Bill conducted their interview.

Bill, currently the head coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, first maintained: "I've never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. [I] just try to do what I feel like is best for me," of all of the attention his relationship has gotten.

Then, asked how the couple met, Jordan quickly interjected with: "We're not talking about this." "No?" Tony confirmed, to which she maintained that they wouldn't be. "It's a topic neither feels comfortable commenting on," the anchor added.

© Getty Images The couple has been dating for at least a year

Jordon and Bill's history

Jordon, 24, is a former competitive cheerleader, who hails from Maine. In her Instagram bio, she previously described herself as a "glamorous girl scout" as well as a philosopher and entrepreneur, and she is a 2021 NCA Collegiate Champion. Last year, she also shared on Instagram her status as Miss Hancock USA, when she posted photos from the Miss Maine USA pageant in March.

"What a cool coincidence that we were able to spend International Women's Day together; reinforcing bonds and creating new ones. Our coming together to support each other's goals is what the entirety of this industry is about. I'm so proud to be a part of it," she wrote at the time.

© Instagram Photo shared by Croatia chess player Alojzije Jankovic of Bill and Jordon on vacation in 2024

Though it's obviously unclear how she and Bill met, that same month, Bill was seen attending a cheerleading competition, the 2024 Coastal At The Capitol cheer and dance event, in National Harbor, Maryland, though it's unclear why he attended, and whether Jordon was also present.

© Getty The football coach with his former girlfriend in 2019

Bill's family and romantic history

Jordon and Bill's romance came some months after his split from his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in September of 2023. Linda, 62, was previously a television presenter, and later served as president of The Bill Belichick Foundation, which "aims to provide coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations," specifically within football and lacrosse, per their website, where she is still listed as president.

The former couple, who were together for 16 years, started dating in 2007, a year after Bill split from his ex-wife Debby Clarke. Bill and Debby tied the knot in 1977, and together they welcomed three children, Amanda, 41, Steve, 37, and Brian, 31.

All three of Bill's children have pursued careers in the sports world. Amanda became her alma mater Holy Cross College's head women's lacrosse coach in 2015, Steve played both lacrosse and football while attending Rutgers University, and is part of the Patriots' coaching team, as is Brian, who joined the staff in 2016.