Meet Danny Dyer's wife who he lets 'control' his finances

Danny Dyer and Joanne Mas have been an item since 1992, however, it wasn't until 2016 that the couple decided to marry, with the pair having previously split.

Despite the longevity of their relationship, the pair have endured several bumps in the road, and Danny once revealed that Joanne kicked him out of their shared home and cut him off from their joint funds after she discovered he had been unfaithful.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Danny and Joanne now share three children

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old even admitted that Joanne, who worked as a financial adviser, still has complete control over their money.

Here's everything you need to know about Joanne…

First meeting and relationship

Danny and Joanne were childhood sweethearts, with the pair first meeting when they were 14. Eventually, sparks flew and the pair started dating in 1992 and four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dani.

However, shortly after Dani's birth the couple ended up splitting. The duo ended up dating other people, but found themselves drawn back to one another and reconciled. Joanne ended popping the question to the actor in 2015 and they married in 2016.

© Getty Images Danny and Joanne have been an item since 1992

In 2007, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Sunnie Jo, and in 2014 they had son Arty.

Speaking to Elizabeth Day in 2024 on the How To Fail podcast, the father-of-three said: "I love her with all my heart. You know, she challenges me every day. She's kept me very grounded. I'll tell you that now."

Wedding

HELLO! exclusively covered the pair's wedding, and speaking to us about her decision to propose, Joanne explained: "I've always wanted to marry Danny, and I decided that if I didn't get things moving, it would never happen.

© WireImage The couple married in 2016

"I never wanted to get married when the children were babies because I wanted to let my hair down and enjoy the day."

Speaking about his wife at the ceremony, Danny said: "To be standing here with the girl I grew up with—looking so beautiful in her wedding dress—that is a lovely thing. Jo is my best girl—the love of my life. Without her, I would be nothing."

Joanne's control of finances

Appearing on ITV's The Assembly, where he was interviewed by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people, Danny was asked about his previous infidelities and whether the couple still had a joint bank account.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The actor was open about how his action had impacted his marriage

Addressing the question, Danny replied: "She controls everything now. Yes, she did kick me out because I was a [expletive] and she deserved better. Sometimes I would go out and get off my head, take drugs, and I wouldn't come home for three days."