Harper Beckham is a mini fashionista during glam Dubai night out with Victoria Beckham 

It's no secret that Harper Beckham takes after her fashion designer mum Victoria Beckham, and the 13-year-old proved her style credentials once again during a glamorous night out in Dubai.

The mother-daughter duo looked chic and sophisticated in their coordinating pale blue satin outfits as they celebrated Victoria's exciting new venture in the UAE.

© Instagram Harper Beckham with mum Victoria and Ken Paves during a launch party in Dubai

Victoria, who was in Dubai to launch her exclusive capsule collection for luxury retailer Ounass, turned heads in one of her own elegant designs while Harper opted for a beautiful, flowing, silky blue maxi dress with spaghetti straps.

The young fashionista, 13, looked effortlessly stylish, with her super blonde tresses flowing freely in tousled waves. Her simple yet chic ensemble perfectly complemented her mum's sophisticated look.

Victoria, 51, herself couldn't hide her excitement about her time in Dubai and the launch of her collection.

Sharing her joy on Instagram, she wrote: "So excited to be here in Dubai to celebrate my capsule for @ounass! Coming here and seeing how Emirati women are wearing my clothes and making them their own brings me so much joy."

The capsule collection, alongside a selection of Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2025 pieces, is now available exclusively at Ounass Maison.

Harper's penchant for elegant slip dresses, particularly in maxi lengths, has been evident at various events over the past couple of years.

Victoria herself has previously spoken about Harper's sartorial choices, telling The Telegraph last year that her daughter's love for silk dresses has certainly earned her approval.

© Dave Benett Harper often wears dresses from her mum's collection

With a touch of humour, she quipped: "They suit her and they're appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

Adding to the support system on this special trip was Victoria's trusted friend and longtime hairstylist, Ken Paves, who shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the glamorous launch event.

He wrote: "Great night in Dubai to celebrating @victoriabeckham capsule collection for @ounass."