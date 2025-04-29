Blake Lively's niece steps into the spotlight with glamorous red carpet appearance alongside famous aunt

While Blake Lively and the cast of Another Simple Favor dazzled on the red carpet in chic, spring-inspired looks at Sunday's premiere, it was the actress’s niece who truly stole the show.

The evening turned into a true family affair, with the 37-year-old's niece, Kate Johnson, joining other relatives to show their support at the premiere. The 20-year-old looked stunning in a black-and-white polka dot dress that featured a sleeveless design and a plunging neckline. The garment boasted small cutouts down the bodice and was elegantly cut at the ankle with a frilly hem.

© Getty Images Kate Johnson looked stunning alongside her family

Kate completed her stylish look with red heels adorned with floral accents and a pair of chandelier earrings. Blake's niece styled her luscious red locks into cascading curls while her makeup was left radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Blake's sister, Robyn Lively, and her husband, Bart Johnson. The couple tied the knot back in 1999 and share three children – Baylen, Kate, and Wyatt.

© Getty Images Blake and her husband Ryan

Robyn posed alongside her daughter in an ethereal white dress from Petal and Pup. The garment was adorned with floral appliqués and featured a sleeveless design with spaghetti straps and a square neckline. The number was teamed with a pair of silver bejewelled Christian Louboutin heels. The actress styled her auburn locks into her signature corkscrew curls while her makeup exuded soft glamour with a bronze shimmery eye, rosy cheeks, and a pink, glossy lip.

The Karate Kid star was joined by her husband, Bart, on the red carpet. Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, her older sister, Lori Lively, and her mom, Elaine Lively, were also in attendance.

© Getty Images The actress looked stunning in a seafoam green gown

Blake looked sensational in a seafoam green, semi-sheer gown from Tamara Ralph’s spring 2025 couture collection. The bodice boasted a sculpted silhouette with criss-cross detailing, while the skirt was left airy.

The Gossip Girl alum accessorized her spring look with a stack of pink bangles and a pair of green chandelier earrings from jeweller Lorraine Schwartz. Blake's glossy blonde tresses were styled into soft waves while her makeup was left radiant with a smoky eye, contoured cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.

© Getty Images Blake was spotted in New York

The actress shared the spotlight with her husband Ryan, who looked suave in a gray tailored suit that was layered over a crisp white shirt and paired with brown loafers.

Blake was spotted the following day in Midtown, New York City, with her co-star Michele Morrone. The star oozed chic in a gray ensemble that featured a zip-up jacket and a pair of wide-leg, tailored pants. The co-ord was adorned with white dainty polka-dots and teamed with pointed-toe silver heels.