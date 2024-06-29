Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively is a goddess in fitted mini dress and skyscraper heels
Blake waving with a Tiffany necklace around her wrist © Getty

Blake Lively is a bronzed goddess in glimmering denim mini dress and skyscraper heels

The Gossip Girl actress headed out with her It Ends With Us co-stars 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Blake Lively looked next-level when she headed out with her It Ends With Us co-stars on Friday night without her husband Ryan Reynolds or four children - James, nine, Ines, seven, and Betty, four, and a fourth child whose name is unrevealed.

The Gossip Girl star, 36, was seen on a night out in Greenwich Village with Isabela Ferrer and Hasan Minhaj looking radiant in a denim mini dress with a scooped neckline and fitted cut. The dress was covered in light-reflecting square rhinestones.

Blake lively waving in double denim© Getty
Blake glowed in double denim

The A Simple Favor star layered her denim pieces, opting for a longline trench coat made from mid-wash blue denim. The oversized floor-grazing piece was made to feel dressy with the help of a Chanel crossbody bag with denim detailing and gold hardware.

Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively in Greenwich Village© Getty
Isabela Ferrer and Blake Lively were seen in Greenwich Village

The statuesque beauty also wore a pair of grey jewel-encrusted heels with a high stiletto heel and dazzled in an array of chunky gold jewelry. As ever, Blake looked like a golden goddess with a bronzed complexion and glowing makeup look featuring a glossy lip.

Blake lively walking in a denim trench coat© Getty
Blake completed her look with a denim trench coat

Her sandy blonde locks were styled in beachy cascading waves. Her co-star Isabela Ferrer looked chic in a black jumpsuit and rhinestoned-adorned platfrm heels. 

Blake lively walking in a leg-extending mini dress© Getty
Blake wore a leg-extending mini dress

Meanwhile, Hasan Minhaj got the sparkly memo, opting for an embellished red shirt.

Blake's recent fashion choices

Blake has made dressing up in denim her forte of late. The Age of Adeline actress could have been a model in dark wash straight-cut jeans that featured cut-outs down the leg in the shape of flowers.

Blake Lively seen at a surprise screening of IT ENDS WITH US© Getty
Blake Lively seen at a surprise screening of IT ENDS WITH US

The actress posed with her mother-in-law Tammy Reynolds at the It Ends With Us screening at the AMC Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, Texas, pairing her unusual denim with a ribbed white tank top and blue stilettos.

Blake Lively and Tammy Reynolds seen at a surprise screening of IT ENDS WITH US, in theaters August 9 from Columbia Pictures at AMC Grapevine Mills© Getty
Blake Lively beamed with mother in law Tammy Reynolds

The mother-of-four opted for a set of leg-extending looks when she was seen with Brandon Sklenar at Book Bonanza celebrating It Ends With Us.

Colleen Hoover, Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively on stage© Getty
Colleen Hoover, Brandon Sklenar and Blake Lively were seen at Book Bonanza

Ryan Reynolds' wife was seen talking on stage in a black mini dress that had sheer sleeves and a beautiful velvet skirt which had been embellished with colorful beads to create flowers.

Blake lively holding mic in a floral embellished dress© Getty
Blake wore a floral embellished dress

Her dress featured a collar neckline and had been unbuttoned at the front to reveal a black satin bralet. The look was accessorized with sparkly black slingback heels and a chic wavy ponytail.

Blake Lively attends Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City.© Getty
Blake wore a Chanel co-ord

Just days before, Blake attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York City. She wore a leg-lengthening co-ord with a bold floral print with the Chanel double C monogram all over.

Blake Lively, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on June 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)© Sean Zanni
Blake attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner

DISCOVER: Blake Lively rocks low-slung jeans alongside Ryan Reynolds after special appearance with 3 daughters 

Dressing up her look was a beaded black clutch, killer black heels, and a mass of mermaid waves.

