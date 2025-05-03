Meet the youngest billionaires ever – including a 19-year-old

For some people, it can take decades to become a billionaire, with SpaceX founder Elon Musk being 41 at the time, while Amazon's Jeff Bezos was 35.

But for the people on this list, they became billionaires when they were teenagers; with many of them gaining their wealth thanks to their family connections. Whether it's major tech firms or pharmaceutical companies, these youngsters have wealth beyond our wildest dreams thanks to these connections.

Meet some of the richest below…

Johannes von Baumbach

At just 19, Johannes van Baumbach is believed to be the youngest billionaire in the world, with Forbes estimating his net worth at just over £4 billion. He is the youngest heir to pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim, the largest private pharmaceutical company in the world.

The family is notoriously private, so it's unclear whether Johannes plays a large part in the company. However, it has been reported that the teenager enjoys competitive skiing.

Livia Voigt

© Instagram Livia is currently a Brazilian student

Livia, 20, has amassed her wealth from the electrical equipment manufacturer, WEG. The company was co-founded by her late grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt, and in 2023, its revenue was worth $6.3 billion. She owns a 3.1% stake in the company, with Forbes estimating her net worth at just above £1 billion.

Like Johannes, Livia prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She currently studies psychology at university and after previously being named the youngest billionaire in the world, she expressed a desire for privacy.

Clemente Del Vecchio

© Instagram Clemente's father owned several of the largest sunglasses firms

Clemente and his older brothers are all billionaires thanks to their stake in their father's business, Delfin S.à r.l. Their dad, Leonardo, is famous for launching brands like Ray-Ban, Sunglasses Hut, and Oakley. Clemente himself is believed to be worth nearly £5 billion.

The 20-year-old is not afraid to splash the cash, and reportedly owns up to 11 luxury sports cars, including an Aston Martin Valkyrie, a McLaren Senna, and six different Ferraris. He also reportedly owns a villa in Lake Como and his own apartment in Milan.

At 23, his older brother, Luca, is also one of the world's youngest billionaires.

Kim Jung-youn

Kim Jung-youn and her older sister, Kim Jung-min are both billionaires thanks to their 9% stakes in NXC, which is the largest shareholder for gaming firm Nexon, following their father, Kim Jung-ju's death in 2022. The South Korean company is known for major franchises like Dungeon & Fighter and MapleStory.

She and her sister are estimated at just above £1 billion.

Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin was able to access his vast wealth when he turned 18 View post on Instagram

Kevin was on the way to becoming a billionaire when he was just 14 as his father, Guenther Lehmann, transferred his 50% stake in German pharmaceutical company, dm-drogerie Markt onto his son. Kevin couldn't access any of the money until he was 18.

The now 22-year-old is estimated to be worth £2.5 billion.

Remi Dassault

23-year-old Remi is worth £2 billion and has stakes in two of France's biggest companies. Remi's late great-grandfather, Marcel Dassault, founded Dassault Aviation, which manufactures military and business jets, and the young man has owned a 4.1% stake in the company since 2021.

Remi also has a 2.5% stake in Dassault Systèmes, which develops software for 3D-based products.

Maxim Tebar

Maxim just scrapes in as a billionaire with a net worth estimated at $1.1 billion. The 24-year-old has a stake in German company Stihl, a manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power tools.