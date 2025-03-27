Kelly Clarkson's 'normal' appearance in makeup-free look has fans saying the same thing

Kelly Clarkson is often sporting a full face of glam, whether on the red carpet or her daytime talk show – but she opted for a more natural look for her latest appearance.

The singer, 42, was praised by fans after she opted to go makeup-free on Kylie Kelce's latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Kelly rocked a laid-back look, opting for a sweater and baseball cap, and let her natural beauty shine through as she didn't appear to have any makeup on her face.

© Instagram Kelly was praised for her 'normal' appearance

Her fans loved her "normal" appearance, with many praising Kelly for being comfortable in her own skin.

"Kelly with no make up - how great is that!" one commented. "Thank you for being normal in so many ways with the fame you have."

A second said: "I like how people feel comfortable showing up as themselves on this podcast. They don't feel like they have to be all dolled up and I think that's cool."

A third added: "Kelly pulling up with no makeup. Forever my favorite idol," and another said: "Her in no glam is everything to me."

© Instagram Kelly doesn't care about being seen without makeup on

While Kelly is no stranger to having her own glam squad, she isn't precious about being seen without wearing makeup.

"My beauty mantra is, 'Y'all, I just don’t really care!'" she told People in 2018. "And I mean that in a positive way.

"I just don't care about things I feel like people put a lot of weight and gravity in. I do thank my upbringing for that."

She added: "I just, I care about things that I feel like are important. So my beauty mantra is just to be a beautiful, kind, nice and thoughtful [person]."

© NBC Kelly is usually seen with a full face of makeup

Kelly's recent appearance comes after she celebrated the 1000th episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 20.

While the milestone episode should have been a joyful one, it was tinged with sadness as she became emotional while speaking in depth about her gratitude towards viewers and the team behind the NBC show.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th; it's crazy. We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes," she said.

© Getty Images Kelly is beautiful with or without makeup

"We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well.

"We took a cross-country bus tour, then we moved the show to New York City! We did shows from the White House, from my Montana Ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson gets emotional during 1000th episode of talk show

Kelly continued: "For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together – I've lost, alone, a lot – and along the way we found comfort in one another."

She concluded: "And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created."