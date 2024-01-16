Katherine Heigl reunites with Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, more for Grey's Anatomy Emmys reunion years after Shonda Rhimes feud

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are taking fans on a trip down memory lane, including with an epic reunion of one of television's most popular shows: Grey's Anatomy.

Beloved Grey's stars Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. got together to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV movie.

The epic reunion comes a whopping 19 years after the hit Shonda Rhimes show first aired, and after a variety of ups, downs, feuds and firings among the cast throughout its 20 seasons.

During the special moment, the cast addressed Grey's Anatomy's long presence on television, and how its 20th season will officially make them the longest medical drama in TV history.

They also made light of the show's occasional tumult, with Katherine candidly telling the star-studded audience, with a laugh: "Yes, there have been some changes over the years, but the one thing that has remained a constant is an incredible fanbase."

The reunion comes some months after Katherine – who starred as Izzie Stevens for over 100 episodes from its inaugural season in 2005 until halfway to its sixth in 2010 – reflected on her "naïve" approach when expressing her concerns over the set's work conditions, which in part eventually left to her abrupt exit halfway through filming the sixth's season.

© Getty Some of the show's original stars reunited 19 years after the premiere

In 2008, one year after Katherine won an Emmy for her Grey's performance, she made headlines when she decided not to submit her performance again for consideration. She later told Howard Stern in 2016: "I didn't feel good about my performance and there was a part of me that thought, because I had won the year before, that I needed juicy, dramatic, emotional material," adding: "At the time, I didn't think anyone would notice… I just quietly didn't submit and then it became a story."

She also became estranged from show creator Shonda, after a 2009 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, when she told the host: "I'm gonna keep saying this 'cause I hope it embarrasses them," revealing they were working up to 17 hours a day, which she described as being "cruel and mean."

© Getty Katherine looked fabulous in red

Shonda then went viral with her response in 2014, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting her other hit show, Scandal. When discussing the smooth production and tight-knit cast, she shocked fans when she said: "There are no Heigls in this situation," maintaining she has a "no assholes policy," and that: "I don't put up with [expletive] or nasty people. I don't have time for it."

Katherine subsequently responded to her comments via Extra, telling Mario Lopez: "I am sorry that she feels that way and I wish her nothing but greatness and I have nothing negative to say about [her]. I'm a big fan of her work," and that: "I watch Scandal every week and so I'm sorry she's left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday."

© Getty The cast fittingly reunited inside a hospital room

While the Emmys are not typically part of the awards season slate that runs through January to March – and includes the likes of the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, and culminates with the Oscars – Monday's ceremony is in fact the 2023 ceremony that was initially meant to air in September.

© Getty Grey's will soon premiere its milestone 20th season

The 2023 round of awards were delayed for four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which ran for over 100 and officially came to an end on November 9th, and the contract was ratified on December 5th.

The 2023 Emmys host is Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson, and they are airing live on Fox from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Among top nominees are Succession, with a whopping 27 nominations, followed by The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23. Some of the actors nominated are Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Jeremy Allen White, and more.

