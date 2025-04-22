Mariah Carey's teenage kids are almost as tall as her in shock photos

Mariah Carey often sparks a strong reaction from her army of devoted fans with her life updates on social media. However, her recent photos alongside her teenage twins, Moroccan and Monroe, left her dedicated followers sufficiently stunned.

The 'Heartbreaker' singer was celebrating the Easter holiday season with her twins, who will turn 14 on April 30, whom she shares with her ex Nick Cannon, but fans couldn't help but notice that Mariah had swerved her heels in favor of flats.

Many were astonished to see the superstar singer and self-confessed diva wearing flat slippers over her usual towering platform heels.

"Mariah in flat slippers?! I'm shook," said one.

© Instagram Mariah Carey's Easter weekend she spent with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, sparked a strong reaction from her fans

Another joked: "OMG first time I see Mimi on something that isn't heels."

Mariah, 56, shared some photos of her standing next to an Easter bunny mascot while her daughter and son were standing on the other side holding their egg baskets after a fun-filled day of activities.

© Instagram The superstar singer shared these photos of her Easter weekend on Instagram

The lack of heels was not the only aspect that shocked her fans; many couldn't believe how grown-up Moroccan and Monroe have become.

"The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!" she captioned the sweet post, prompting fans to share their awe at how tall they are.

"Teenagers? Jesus Christ…how old am I?," joked one follower. Another echoed this sentiment, writing: "Wow they grew overnight seems like…beautiful."

A third was equally shocked as they put: "Omg when did they become so big?" while a fourth marveled at how Roe is going to overtake her mom's height soon enough.

© Instagram The doting mom gave her twins Easter baskets for the special day

Mariah's close bond with twins she shares with ex-husband

She's won countless awards and is often thought of as one of the great vocalists of modern pop music, but Mariah's proudest achievement is undoubtedly her babies.

Mariah and Nick, who were married between 2008 and 2016, welcomed their twins in 2011, and despite no longer being a couple, they co-parent amicably for the sake of Moroccan and Monroe.

© Instagram Mariah shares her twins with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. The former couple were married between 2008 and 2016 and welcomed Moroccan and Monroe together in 2011.

The Grammy Award-winning singer previously told People magazine: "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them."

On co-parenting with her ex, she explained candidly: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.

"It's hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don't think everything is just handed to them."