Tim McGraw's makeover leaves him looking vastly different - see transformative photos
Tim McGraw performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 25, 2023 in New York City

The country music star is married to Faith Hill

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Tim McGraw is rarely spotted without his signature cowboy hat – so when he goes without it, it’s bound to make a statement. 

The 57-year-old unveiled his new, polished look as he stepped out with his wife, Faith Hill, to support their daughter Gracie in New York City. The 27-year-old performed alongside Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond and Diego Andres Rodriguez in a production of John Monsky's The Great War & The Great Gatsby at the Carnegie Hall.

Tim McGraw in blue suit and Faith Hill in burgundy blazer© Nina Westervelt
Tim unveiled his new look alongside his wife Faith

However, all eyes were on the country singer, who ditched his usual western-inspired look for a clean-cut image. Faith Hill's husband opted for a sophisticated ensemble that featured a sharp, blue blazer and a pair of matching tailored pants. The polished number was layered over a beige shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top. The look was teamed with a brown leather belt and a pair of coordinated boots.

Tim also showed off his bronzed complexion as he appeared visibly tanned in the new photographs. 

A photo of a performance of "The Great War & The Great Gatsby" at Carnegie Hall captured by Tim McGraw, shared on Instagram© Instagram
A photo of a performance of "The Great War & The Great Gatsby" at Carnegie Hall captured by Tim McGraw, shared on Instagram

Meanwhile, Faith looked stunning in a burgundy tailored suit that was accessorized with a matching neck scarf. The 57-year-old styled her brunette locks into a half-up-half-down look while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a shimmery eye and a bold red lip. 

Gracie McGraw performing on stage© Nina Westervelt
Gracie McGraw performed on the night

Tim's family life

The couple met back in 1994 in Nashville, but they only became romantically involved two years later. Tim and Faith enjoyed a whirlwind romance as the singer proposed in June and they tied the knot a few months later in October. 

Gracie onstage with Tim in 2015© John Shearer
Tim with his daughter Gracie

The musical duo share three daughters – Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Tim is a doting father and often gushes over his children. "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," he told People in 2021. 

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill smiling on the Today show
The couple share three daughters

Tim's children have clearly inherited his musical talent and he has even revealed that he hopes to collaborate with them one day. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2023, he shared: "They're the life of the party every time they're around.

"They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

According to reports, the couple have a combined net worth of $200 million. It is therefore unsurprising that the pair reside in a $15.7 million Nashville mansion that boasts five bedrooms and ten bathrooms. 

