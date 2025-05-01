David Beckham's major 'perspective' shift as a fiercely protective dad of 4

Football legend David Beckham is set to celebrate his 50th birthday on Friday 2 May.

While it's not known how the former England captain will mark the occasion, it will likely be a family affair with his wife Victoria and their four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – in attendance.

Over the course of his career, David has bagged an array of notable achievements, namely becoming the first English player to win league titles in four different countries, receiving an OBE in 2003 and helping to spearhead Inter Miami CF.

Despite these major wins, David has long maintained that his four children remain his "biggest achievement."

As David gears up for his 50th, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at the sports star's most memorable comments on fatherhood.

1/ 4 © Getty Images Gaining a new perspective Shortly after welcoming his first son, Brooklyn, David gave a frank interview about becoming a father. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the father-of-four gushed about the transformative nature of fatherhood, saying: "We're a family now and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time. Since we've had him, I've grown up a lot and he's made me look at life from a new perspective." He continued: "Things that were important before just don't seem as important now."



2/ 4 © Instagram Setting an example Despite the Beckham brood's privileged upbringing, David ensures that his children are reminded of the importance of working hard. While chatting to The Father Hood, the football star said: "The reason I finished my (football) career at 38 years old and continued to work hard as I do now is because I want to set the right example."



He went on to say: "I want to show my kids that now after dad's main, first part of his life and the first part of his career, he still continues to work hard. That's what I want them to learn."

3/ 4 © Instagram Pearls of wisdom As a self-proclaimed feminist, David has hammered home the importance of treating men and women equally. On the subject of respecting women, David told the Irish Independent: "I want my sons and people around them to respect [women] in the way that they deserve.



"I think respect is such a massive part of life, and, in general, respect is such a strong word for many different reasons: in work, in business, in family. And it is one thing, obviously, with the kids that I have always tried to teach them."



Meanwhile, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, he said: "I'm lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl. I want Harper to grow up in a world where being a girl doesn't determine what you can do, where you can go, or who you can become."



4/ 4 © Instagram Finding a balance With David making his mark in Miami and his wife Victoria reaching new heights with her fashion and beauty brand, life for the Beckham clan is busier and buzzier than ever. Despite their jet-setter lifestyle and numerous work commitments, David has revealed that he's increasingly more secure and beyond the point of worrying.



Speaking to GQ, he explained: "I'm secure as a person, as a husband, as a dad. I've gone past the point of really worrying, caring." Despite this, the juggle between work and family life remains very real. "I get physically ill when I have to leave the kids now," he added.

