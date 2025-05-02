Russell Brand's journey to 'overwhelming' fatherhood with rarely-seen wife Laura

Russell Brand appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court this week, charged with offences including rape and sexual assault. The comedian, 49, was granted bail following the brief hearing.

The serious charges follow allegations made during a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023.

Despite the controversy, Russell's private life with his rarely-seen wife, Laura Gallacher, 36, and their children remains out of the public eye.

Here's a closer look at Russell's journey to becoming a father.

Russell's relationship with Laura

Russell and Laura have kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Laura, an author and sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, prefers a private life.

The couple had known each other since their teens and dated briefly in 2007. They later rekindled their romance and married in 2017 in a low-key ceremony.

Speaking about Laura, Russell has described her as his "beloved," acknowledging her supportive role during turbulent times.

Welcoming first daughter, Mabel

In November 2016, Russell and Laura welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel. The arrival marked a profound change for Russell.

Speaking on John Bishop In Conversation, Russell opened up about the transformative experience of fatherhood. He admitted: "When she was born, I felt something really quite profound. I felt extremely present, completely overwhelmed by it."

Describing the deep emotional connection, Russell added: "When I saw her, I felt something switch on – this sense of very determined and clear purpose."

The actor also shared a humorous side during an appearance on Megyn Kelly Today: "She's so beautiful and so glorious and so full of joy and love," before jokingly calling his daughter a "vicious, vindictive, villainous little character" for playfully tugging at his chest hairs.

Embracing fatherhood and gender neutrality

Russell has often reflected candidly on how fatherhood reshaped his outlook on life.

"I feel this candid, plain, all-encompassing love for this child," he explained, adding: "This surging, ridiculous, giddy love. I feel like everybody deserves this love."

Known for his unconventional views, Russell also raised eyebrows on The Jonathan Ross Show in October 2016 when he said he wouldn't impose gender roles on his child.

"'Jesus Three' I'm thinking of calling him or her," he joked at the time. "I may not ever impose a gender upon it. Let the child grow up and be whatever the hell it is."

Welcoming their second daughter

In July 2018, Russell and Laura quietly welcomed their second child, another daughter, whose name they have chosen to keep private.

Unlike their first, the couple opted for a much more private announcement. A source close to the family said: "Obviously, they are over the moon, but they didn't want to make a big announcement."

Russell notably cancelled his UK and Ireland tour dates in May 2018, following a serious car accident involving his mother, Barbara, who suffered life-threatening injuries. The arrival of their second child was a welcome source of joy after a difficult period.

Balancing privacy and fame

Russell and Laura's decision to shield their daughters from public attention is a conscious one.

Russell has noticeably reduced his public profile in recent years, devoting more time to family and less to his former celebrity lifestyle. His social media posts focus more on light-hearted content, including photos of his dog Bear and humorous commentary on shows like Love Island.

Fatherhood clearly suits Russell, who once described parenthood as the "most spectacular" experience of his life, teaching him the real meaning of love and responsibility.

He added that being a father helped him realise love is "limitless" and that everyone deserves to experience it.

Despite his recent legal challenges, it’s clear his role as a father remains central to his life away from the public eye.