Tim McGraw's then-and-now hair highlighted in eye-opening birthday photos 

Tim McGraw is a big fan of cowboy hats and baseball caps meaning fans rarely see his head of hair.

But on his 58th birthday, Tim and his wife Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie shared throwback photos with her dad looking remarkably different.

The Broadway star took to Instagram with some adorable snaps from her childhood with Tim.

Three of the four images showed Tim wearing a red cap but in the last one, he'd whipped it off to reveal what his tresses look like underneath.

Gracie wore the headwear instead as Tim smiled for the camera with his unruly hair appearing to slightly recede.

Over the years, Tim has opted for a more clean-cut look, styling his hair — when he's not wearing a hat — in a formal side parting.

Most recently, he shocked fans by ditching his cowboy hat and rocked dark hair and a salt and pepper beard.

He also opened up about his signature style and why he nearly always wears a hat.

"Of course the cowboy hat is who I am in my music, but I've never been real comfortable with the way I looked without a hat," he told People. "I have what I call a 'fivehead.' I don't have a forehead, I have a 'fivehead.' I always felt that I had a really big head."

He added: "But that's one of those things about getting older," he added. "You get more comfortable with yourself."

It's not just Tim's hair that's changed over the years, he's also worked on his physique, after his daughters awkwardly hinted he should get in shape back.

Tim's sculpted stature is the result of a dramatic body transformation that began when he traded junk food for a disciplined fitness regime and clean eating lifestyle.

In 2009, the star took his daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, to watch a film at the movies where the trailer for his film Four Christmases was screened. "My face popped up on the screen and my oldest daughter looked at it with her eyes really wide. And she looked at me and said, 'Geez, Dad, you really need to do something'," Tim told Forbes.

The actor decided to listen to the honest advice and head to the gym the next day.

Tim decided to dedicate two hours every day to working out – and his toned transformation soon became evident.

He went on to co-found his gym in 2019 when he teamed up with Snap Fitness to launch a flagship club called TRUMAV Fitness, in Nashville.