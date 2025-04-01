Stacey Solomon shocks fans with baby bump photo

Stacey Solomon shocked her six million Instagram followers on Monday night when she posted a sweet snap of her baby bump, alongside a slew of photos of her blended family, which she shares with her husband Joe Swash.

The TV personality was clad in brown underwear as she held her belly, gazing down at her bub ahead of its arrival.

The photo was a throwback to one of her previous pregnancies, and an opportunity for the mother of five to reflect on her motherhood journey so far.

"Realised yesterday I've been a mother for half of my whole life," she began in the caption.

"It's my biggest achievement. My proudest accomplishment. You are my world Zach, Leighton, Rex, Rose & Belle."

Stacey shares Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, two, with Joe, while she welcomed her eldest children Zach, 17, and Leighton, 12, with two previous partners.

© Instagram Stacey shared a throwback photo of her baby bump

"Happy Mother's Day to every single mumma, mother figure, carer out there. You are incredible. Never question just what an amazing job you're doing. Every day you show up no matter what, however you can," she continued.

"Thinking of anyone who finds [Mother's Day] a really difficult day. And to any mum out there who hasn't heard it in a while. You're [expletive] smashing it. Even on the days you think you're at your worst. You are still their EVERYTHING."

Stacey and Joe are proud parents of their blended family, with the actor welcoming his 16-year-old son Harry with his ex-partner, Emma Sophocleous.

© Instagram The mother of five included another pregnancy photo in the post

The pair opened up their home to film the reality series Stacey and Joe, which follows their lives as they navigate parenthood and living in the public eye.

They emphasised how important it was for them to show every facet of their lives and not edit out the less glamorous parts of it.

"So many people represent their lives as being so perfect on Instagram," Joe told The Sun. "It's our responsibility to show the real – the highs and the lows. It's not all a bed of roses. Sometimes we argue."

© Instagram Stacey has a blended family with Joe

"What you see is what you get," Stacey said. "What we've learnt about each other is that we're not a perfect couple. We've never said we're a perfect couple, but you get to watch yourself back, which is something that doesn't happen often."

"There are definitely things in our communication where we're like, 'Wow, we could do that better. And we could talk about this more.' I am trying to pick my battles," the 35-year-old added.

"Sometimes I will watch myself and go, 'Oh, gosh, you didn't really need to pick up on that.' There are bigger issues. That's something that I definitely recognise now."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their first child together in 2019 and married in 2022

Stacey and Joe first met in 2010 when she was crowned queen of the jungle on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Joe had won the series previously; they became friends, and were romantically linked in 2016 when they confirmed their relationship.

They announced the arrival of their first child together in May 2019, and married just over three years later in a sweet ceremony on the grounds of their home.

