Stacey Solomon marks special day with new photo of kids

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable photo of her three youngest children to celebrate an incredibly special day.

Taking to Instagram, the doting mother-of-five posted a snap of the beaming trio in costume, penning in the caption: "Happy World Book Day, lots of love from The Karate kid, Poppy the troll & Cinderella."

© Instagram Stacey's kids, Rex, Rose and Belle, looked adorable in their costumes

She continued: "The girls didn't have to dress up but they wanted to so we just raided their fancy dress box this morning."

Fans commented on how cute the kids looked, and, teasingly, on the choice of costumes. One wrote: "Adorable especially belle so cute", while another commented: "When did The Karate Kid book come out? [face with monocle emoji]".

Rex, five, Rose, three and Belle, one, looked adorable in their World Book Day costumes! As well as the three youngest, Stacey and her former EastEnders star husband Joe Swash live with her two sons from previous relationships: Zachary, 16, and Leighton, 12.

Stacey and Joe's family holiday

Last month, Stacey and Joe took the kids to Switzerland for a ski trip, after having accidentally spent Valentine's Day in Paris when they missed the train to Switzerland.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared a few videos of the kids skiing on Instagram, with one particularly adorable video of Belle capturing the hearts of her fans.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Kids Look Adorable Learning to Ski

Stacey wrote in the video's caption: "Hearing Belle scream with laughter going down the slopes is the best [sob emoji]". Throughout the video, the one-year-old is beaming and giggling, clearly having the time of her life.

Stacey also shared clips of the other children on the slopes, including Rex taking on his first 'blue run', a slope of a higher difficulty, Leighton practising his jumps and three-year-old Rose starting to ski without holding onto anything.

The newest members of their family

Though Stacey and Joe's human family may be complete, the couple welcomed three wonderful new additions to the household last month, with Stacey sharing photos in her newsletter.

"Last month we welcomed Dawn, Dolly and Dorris to Pickle Cottage," she revealed, sharing a photo of two white ducks and one brown.

Stacey showed off her new family members on Instagram

"Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family - I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway," Stacey continued.

The family also have two dogs, Peanut and Teddy, a spaniel and a dachshund. They raise their blended family and their pets in Pickle Cottage, their £1.2 million Essex family home.