Stacey Solomon says her 'heart can't cope' as she prepares for huge family change

Former X Factor contestant Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional family update ahead of some major changes at home.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the Sort Your Life Out star offered fans a glimpse inside her brood's latest milestones and revealed that her eldest son, Zachary, is in the process of learning to drive.

Alongside a selfie of the pair sitting beside one another in a car, Stacey wrote: "Picked Zach up from college and we are learning to drive. Honestly, where does time go."

In the same post, Stacey also provided an update on her youngest daughter, Belle, who is "off to nursery tomorrow." Overcome with emotion, the 35-year-old finished her update by adding: "My heart can't cope" followed by a crying face emoji.

Stacey shares Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox. The pair share an incredibly close bond, with Stacey previously describing her son as the "best thing that ever happened" to her. Ahead of the NTA's, meanwhile, the Loose Women star explained how Zachary had been by her side "in this crazy journey since the very beginning."

She continued: "I wouldn't be who I am if it weren't for you Zach."

Aside from Zachary and youngest Belle, Stacey is also a doting mother to a son called Leighton from a previous relationship, and sibling duo Rex and Rose whom she shares with her husband, Joe Swash.

EastEnders actor Joe is also a doting dad to a son called Harry whom he shares with his ex, Emma Sophocleous; the former couple split shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.

Loved-up couple Stacey and Joe are raising their large brood in a stunning Tudor-style mansion in Essex, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey and Joe's exciting new venture

At the start of this year, Stacey and Joe delighted fans when they announced their latest venture together – a new BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

The pair included a clip from their documentary which had been shot at their family home with their five children, their adorable pet pooches and their two ducks Daisy and Delilah.

In their joint caption, Stacey and Joe wrote: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous & excited to share this. Here is us. All of us. In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it."

They continued: "But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we'd never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."