Anne Robinson reveals surgery isn't 'working anymore' - 11 years after facelift 

TV star Anne Robinson has spoken candidly about her appearance, explaining how she's "thrown money" at her face in a bid to look more youthful.

During a chat with The Mirror, the 80-year-old also explained that despite her facial transformation, she's doubtful if her surgery is still working.

"If you look at Jane Fonda, I don't know she must be 83, 84, and she's looking fantastic," Anne said. "It's why, when I had a facelift, I immediately said that I'd had one, because I didn't want people who are my age to think, why don't I look like her with no lines? I've just thrown money at my face. Not sure it's working anymore… But not everyone has those options. I have been very lucky."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Anne confessed that her surgery doesn't appear to be working anymore

The former Weakest Link presenter also spoke about her own mortality, revealing that she thinks about it "quite a lot". She continued: "And I look at the obituaries saying, oh, golly, they went at 70, they went at 72. But then the other day there was a woman who died at 116.

"So, what I do is I try to keep fit, and live in the day and be grateful for wonderful grandsons, my daughter and my son in law, although he supports Everton, but you can't have everything… And I love clothes. I keep buying clothes, I don't think, 'Oh, well, I won't need any soon.'"

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Anne is best known for presenting The Weakest Link

This isn't the first time Anne has spoken about her facelift. Back in 2022, the presenter spoke to Angela Scanlon about her cosmetic surgery, admitting that she wishes she had waited longer before debuting her new look.

© Shutterstock Anne at The Man Booker Prize back in 2016

"When you have cosmetic surgery it is a bit like taking a leg of lamb out of the oven. You have to let it rest for a bit," she explained. "I went on television quite quickly afterwards and it was a famous headline which said, 'This face is the Weakest Link' as it was quite blown up."

She added: "I think you are only as sick as your secrets. It is very hard to be pretending you have not had a facelift."

© Getty Images The TV star also used to present Countdown

Anne's private life

The ex-Countdown presenter shares daughter Emma with her first husband, newspaper executive, the late Charles Wilson, whom she divorced in 1973. She divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007 after 27 years of marriage.

© Getty Images Anne Robinson is thought to be dating Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne is currently thought to be dating the ex-husband of Queen Camilla, Andrew Parker Bowles. In December 2023, The Sun reported that they had been dating for a year, with the publication also reporting that the pair were set up by a mutual friend.