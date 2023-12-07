Anne Robinson has the best reaction after probed over 'new romance' with Queen Camilla's ex-husband

Anne Robinson is said to be in a relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

The former Weakest Link host, 79, and the retired British army officer, 83, have reportedly been dating for a year, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reports that the pair were set up by a mutual friend and that Andrew has reportedly been her plus-one at several dinner parties at Anne's Cotswolds home.

When approached for comment, Anne said: "It's none of your business."

The Countdown presenter shares daughter Emma with her first husband and newspaper executive, the late Charles Wilson, whom she divorced in 1973.

She divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007 after 27 years of marriage.

Brigadier Andrew shares two children – Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes – with his first wife, Camilla.

After extramarital affairs on both sides, Andrew and Camilla finalised their divorce in 1995.

Camilla went on to marry then-Prince Charles in Windsor in 2005. She became Queen following Charles' accession to the throne in September 2022.

© Getty Images Anne and Andrew Parker Bowles enjoying the Cheltenham Festival 2016

Andrew married his longtime partner, Rosemary Pitman, in 1996. She died from cancer in 2010.

The former army officer has several connections to the royal family – his parents were friends of the late Queen Mother and he served as a page at the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

In their youth, Andrew played on Charles' polo team, and he previously dated Princess Anne in the years before his engagement to Camilla.

© Getty Andrew Parker Bowles attended Charles and Camilla's coronation

Andrew is also godparent to Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

He has remained on good terms with Camilla since their divorce and has been a guest at a number of royal events, including Royal Ascot and the coronation.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Andrew at Royal Ascot 2023

Camilla and Andrew have five grandchildren – Tom shares daughter Lola and son Freddy with his former wife Sara Buys, while Laura and her husband Harry are parents to Eliza and twin sons, Gus and Louis.

Freddy, Gus and Louis were chosen as the Queen's pages at the historic coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Camilla's family will also reportedly join the royals in Sandringham on Christmas Day this year.

