Who is the new Weakest Link presenter and how has the show changed? The iconic quiz show is back

The Weakest Link is returning to our screens on Saturday with a Strictly special - and we can't wait to see it!

The long-running BBC quiz show, previously hosted by Anne Robinson, will return with a new host, comedian Romesh Ranganathan. Read on to find out more about the new presenter and how the show has changed from the original…

WATCH: The trailer for The Weakest Link

Who is the new Weakest Link presenter?

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be fronting the new reboot. Viewers will recognise him from shows such as The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, for which he won a BAFTA, as well as Sky's sports-based panel show A League Of Their Own, which he hosts.

Romesh has also appeared as a guest on several panel shows, including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie To You? and Have I Got News For You.

How has the show changed?

While Anne Robinson will be handing the reigns over to Romesh, much of the show remains the same, with contestants working together to build up the pot of money by answering questions before selecting the weakest player.

There are some minor tweaks to the format, however, one of which includes the addition of a picture round which will see contestants answer questions about a photo they are presented with.

Janette Manrara will appear in the Strictly special

Who is on the Strictly special?

The new special will see Strictly pros and former contestants putting their knowledge to the test. The line-up includes Clara Amfo, Dr Ranj Singh, Catherine Tyldesley, Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara, HRVY, Emma Barton and Ore Oduba.

Teasing Saturday's special, Romesh said: "We have a real mix of people, and it is a proper Strictly-themed special.

"All I can say is at the beginning of the episode they outperformed everyone including their own expectations of how they were going to do. I would say there was panic in the gallery, they were doing so well."

