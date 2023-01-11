David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones looks back on life with famous dad in tribute The Blackstar singer passed away seven years ago

David Bowie's fans took to social media to remember his life and career on the seventh anniversary of his passing on 10 January.

Chief among them was his daughter Lexi Jones, 22, with his second wife, model Iman, who took to Instagram with a rare glimpse into her childhood.

She posted a video clip of the pair at home, with a young Lexi playing on the keyboard with her dad in what looked like a makeshift recording studio.

The proud musician looked on and smiled as they pressed on the keys together, creating a melody reminiscent of some of his earlier work.

Lexi then included a photograph of him holding her in his arms, writing alongside her post: "7 years ago today. I miss you."

She was quickly inundated with loving messages from fans, one of whom commented: "That's beautiful, thanks for sharing it Lexi, much love to you on this very sad day," on her look back on their time.

David's daughter Lexi looked back on her childhood with the singer

"Thanks for sharing these beautiful moments with us. Sending love," another said, while fellow rocker Dave Grohl's daughter Violet also said: "All the love to you today."

David married Iman in 1992, with their union even influencing some of his later music, and they remained together till his passing in 2016.

The model also shared her own tribute to her late husband on social media, posting an intimate photograph of the pair from a photoshoot.

The black and white shot featured the pair posing up against a tree, with David leaning into his wife while she stood statuesque and looked off into the distance.

Iman also shared a tribute to her late husband

"January 10th. For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one," she wrote, with several of her famous friends inundating her with heart emojis galore.

The photographer, Bruce Weber, even said: "Such great moments from our trip together thanks for posting this photograph - it makes me smile big time."

