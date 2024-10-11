Brooklyn Beckham kisses wife Nicola Peltz before getting another tattoo at star-studded launch party

Brooklyn Beckham, known for his love of tattoos and affectionate displays with wife Nicola Peltz, made headlines once again at a glamorous event this week.

The 25-year-old, eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, shared a sweet kiss with his Hollywood actress wife before adding yet another tattoo to his ever-growing collection during the star-studded launch party for his hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

© Getty Brooklyn Peltz Beckham kissed wife Nicola at the Cloud23 Launch Party at Bar Marmont

Surrounded by friends at Bar Marmont in LA on Thursday, the couple - who tied the knot in 2022 - couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed for photographers.

Nicola, 29, looked as stunning as ever in a plunging V-neck bodysuit, paired with sheer black tights and strappy heels. With her dark tresses swept back, she accentuated her striking features with dramatic winged eyeliner, a hint of blush, and layers of mascara.

Brooklyn, sporting over 100 tattoos, many dedicated to Nicola, coordinated perfectly with his wife in a chic double-breasted suit.

© Getty The couple looked very coordinated in their outfits

During the party, the budding chef seized the chance to add yet another tattoo, further highlighting his passion for body art. The event followed shortly after the couple hosted a similar party in the UK.

Brooklyn was joined by his ever-supportive family, including his grandmother, brother Romeo, wife Nicola, brother-in-law Will Peltz, and his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Cloud 23, exclusively available at Whole Foods, features two flavours: Hot Habanero and Sweet Jalapeño, along with a collection of branded merchandise.

Describing his new venture, Brooklyn said: "Introducing Cloud 23: a hot sauce where innovation and tradition meet in perfect harmony. When we set out to create Cloud 23, I wanted to share my passion for blending culinary exploration with the simple joy of creating something delicious in the kitchen.

© Getty Brooklyn added another tattoo to his collection

"This hot sauce is more than just a condiment - it's my invitation to you to celebrate every meal.

"With the finest organic ingredients, we've taken traditional flavors and given them a fresh twist to elevate your dishes beyond the plate."