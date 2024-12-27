Ruth Langsford's bittersweet first Christmas without Eamonn Holmes amid personal heartache

Ruth Langsford spent Boxing Day in hospital this year alongside her elderly mother, Joan, who suffered a bad fall earlier this month.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Loose Women star, 64, documented the special time spent with her mum with a series of sweet photos and videos from Joan's hospital bed.

© Instagram Ruth and her mum enjoyed doing a crossword puzzle together

"Taking some Christmas cake in to Mum," Ruth wrote, adding: "Boxing Day hospital visiting, she loved the Christmas cake… thank you @nanalilyspudding."

The first photo showed a close-up of the delicious-looking Christmas cake Ruth took to her mum, before the ITV star followed up with a sweet snap of her mum tucking into the cake. The mother-daughter duo then spent time doing a crossword puzzle.

© Instagram The Loose Women star took her mum some Christmas cake

"Nothing keeps her from her puzzle," Ruth added alongside the heartfelt family photo.

Joan's fall

Earlier this month, Ruth revealed that there would be "no dancing in the kitchen" this Christmas after Joan broke her pelvis.

Updating her fans on social media, Ruth wrote: "No dancing in my kitchen peeling the veg for my darling Mum this Christmas…. She’s had a fall and fractured her pelvis! She’s OK…ish, no surgery required thank goodness, but she needs rest and time to heal now. She’s in hospital at the moment, but I’m hoping to get her home soon.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford treated her mum to a spot of pampering after she suffered a fall

"This time last year, she fell and broke her hip but recovered well… She’s a very strong woman, so I’m sure she’ll recover from this too. Puts life and what’s important into perspective, eh? Happy Christmas!"

The former This Morning presenter has since revealed that her mum also suffered a bang on her head, writing earlier this week: "Mum's got a right shiner after her fall," alongside a photo of the injury.

© Instagram/Ruth Langsford Ruth revealed her mum Joan also hit her head during the fall

Ruth is incredibly close to her mum, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and visits her every week in a care home.

Ruth's first Boxing Day without Eamonn

As well as visiting her mum, Ruth kept on with her festivities and enjoyed a Boxing Day brunch comprising fried eggs, toast, sausages, mushrooms, bacon, and tomato. She then took her beloved dog, Maggie, on a Boxing Day walk before heading to the hospital.

© Instagram Ruth kick-started her day with a delicious-looking brunch

Following her visit to her mum, Ruth enjoyed an afternoon of board games before whizzing up her Christmas Day leftovers into a soup.

Then Ruth whizzed up a Boxing Day soup full of leftovers from Christmas Day

"The best bit of Boxing Day… the leftover soup!" she penned alongside a photo of her pre-whizzed ingredients.