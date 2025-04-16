Ruth Langsford's £25 M&S jeans she wore on Loose Women have over 5000 positive reviews

Finding the perfect pair of bootcut jeans is no mean feat, but dare I say it, I think Loose Women's Ruth Langsford just wore a stellar looking pair that deserve to be seen.

Ruth looked incredible in a pair of bootcut jeans, which she shared on her Instagram Stories and helpfully revealed the style name. It turns out they're the M&S Eva pair, and they're just £25. What an absolute steal.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford showing off her M&S jeans with a twirl to the camera

It's not the first time she's worn a pair of M&S jeans, earlier this month she wore the Ivy pair from Marks & Spencer, also £25. She's obviously a big fan of the M&S denim department.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford backstage at Loose Women

Ruth's bootcut jeans have thousands of reviews, and are a number seven bestseller on the website, proving she has great taste. I've definitely tried these jeans in the past, but I'm more of a straight jean fan. However, a lot of the reviews state that these are the perfect jeans for getting you out of your straight jeans/skinny jeans slump.

"I thought I’d need dragging out of my skinny jeans, but these have helped the transition," one happy shopper said. "They are fitted around the bum and thigh so still give a flattering look. As the name suggests the flare is only around the bottom of the leg. They sit very well over trainers for a modern look.

According to shoppers though, They're super soft, comfy and flexible - the material moves with you. The slightly higher waist is ideal for those of us who are conscious of a tummy, and great for tucking in tops (just like Ruth).

EXACT MATCH: M&S 'Eva' Bootcut Jeans £25 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Another verified review states: "I absolutely love these jeans so much. 100% recommend buying these. They are so comfy and fit so well. They also look amazing on."

Ruth favours the medium indigo wash, but these jeans come in five other washes including black, indigo and dark blue. Let's start a petition for a white pair, shall we?

My fellow HELLO! colleague Sophie Hamilton is a big fan of M&S for jean shopping too, opting for a pair from the British retailer as the 'best' in our high street jeans edit: "I love M&S jeans as they are flattering, fit well and are really comfortable - plus the waist has give which is essential for us 40-somethings!"

I concur.

The 65-year-old teamed her M&S jeans with a rope-print blouse from Hobbs which I've managed to track down at John Lewis, and a pair of western-style boots from Mint Velvet. She captioned the video 'Tuesday Groove' and this loose lady sure has her fashion groove back.