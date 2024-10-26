Ruth Langsford shares touching insight into hopes for son Jack following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were together for 28 years and during the course of their relationship, the couple welcomed their son, Jack.

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year, and the Loose Women star has now addressed her hopes for Jack's future. She told Woman & Home that she wished "happiness" for her son's future. "When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken," she told the publication.

WATCH: Discover which This Morning marriages didn't stand the test of time

The presenter added: "You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack."

Ruth is incredibly close to her 22-year-old son and last month, Jack treated his beloved mum to a special treat. The 64-year-old took to Instagram to share a video as she tucked into an Indian takeaway, courtesy of Jack.

© Getty Ruth spoke about her son's future

"So my son ordered my takeaway so it was here when I got home. Love him for that," the star said. Ruth showed off the pair's choice of curry, as the mother and son spent the evening together.

The mum-of-one once tearfully admitted on HELLO!'s A Good Place podcast that she missed her son when he moved out of the family home to head to university.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth was emotional when her son left home

"I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out," she explained. "I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."

Ruth and Eamonn confirmed their split back in May. A spokesperson told HELLO! at the time: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn's relationship came to an end in May

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Ruth shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband, along with rarely-seen photos of their wedding day. She captioned the post: "Loving & laughing for 24 years...Happy 10th Anniversary my darling."