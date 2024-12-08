Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig make red carpet debut as exes Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spark wedding rumors

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig aren't keeping their romance away from the spotlight any longer.

The couple, who got together following their respective divorces from Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, after their own romance began, made their red carpet debut over the weekend.

It was a fitting time for their first major public outing, as it came amid the first anniversary of when news first came out that they had gotten together, back in December of last year.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue unearthed

Earlier this week, Andrew, 57, and Marilee, 47, stepped out at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York City for the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala.

Per their website, the event is "an unforgettable night of philanthropy and community that raises funds to ensure that every adolescent has the knowledge and life skills they need to thrive," and further: "This highly anticipated annual event brings together a diverse group of high-profile individuals from the worlds of sport, entertainment, and global health, raising more than $1 million each year to directly support Grassroot Soccer's life-saving work with young people across the globe.

Marilee is an attorney, and a chief diversity officer for Save the Children, while Andrew is an actor, best known for his role as Billy Campbell in the 1990s soap opera Melrose Place.

© Getty The couple made their red carpet debut on December 3

Prior to their debut, the couple had been spotted infrequently around New York City, and they remain tight-lipped about their relationship, and have not previously discussed it publicly.

MORE: Amy Robach's ex Andrew finally breaks social media silence amid new start with T.J.

MORE: Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue teases next chapter, says he's 'very happy' amid Marilee Fiebig relationship

Andrew did however share a positive update on the next chapter of his life following his divorce from Amy, during an appearance in August on the Melrose Place rewatch podcast Still the Place.

© Getty They stepped out with friends

At the time, he told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith and Daphne Zuniga that he's "doing very well," and added: "I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project."

MORE: Amy Robach reveals real reason for marriage breakdown to Andrew Shue as she talks T.J. Holmes romance

© Getty T.J. and Marilee, and Andrew and Amy were both married for 13 years

Prior to his 2010 marriage to Amy, Andrew was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2009, and together they welcomed sons Nate, 28, Aidan, 25, and Wyatt, 20.

MORE: Amy Robach claims Andrew Shue never bought engagement ring as T.J. Holmes says 'I want to marry you'

© MEGA The pair have been together for about a year

Meanwhile Amy, who is still with T.J. and they now host a podcast together, was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009, and they share daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18.

Moreover T.J., who shares daughter Sabine, ten, with Marilee, was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares kids Brianne and Jaiden, until 2007.