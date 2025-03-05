Kylie Jenner's $12 million mansion sparks debate for unexpected reason

Kylie Jenner was Oscar-ready on Sunday night as she prepared to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to the prestigious awards ceremony, after he nabbed a Best Actor nomination for A Complete Unknown.

The billionaire took to Instagram to showcase her stunning outfit on the big night, donning a beaded Miu Miu gown that featured cut-outs in the bodice; she paired the look with her long dark hair worn in loose waves down her back and opted for minimal accessories.

Kylie showcased her incredible outfit in front of her $12 million mansion in Hidden Hills, and despite the eye-catching design of her dress, fans zoned in on the one aspect of her home that sparked an unusual debate.

Beside her front driveway was a series of gray pavers leading to her front door, all with fake grass in between and surrounding them. Fake grass offers an eco-friendly option in light of the California drought and devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles in January.

"She ain't got no real grass? Fool," said one person who commented on her Instagram post, while another compared her landscaping choice to a "trailer park", adding that it looked cheap.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian jumped to the comments, simply writing, "I love you" - ever the protective sister. A slew of fans came to her defence, exclaiming how beautiful she looked in the custom-made outfit.

© Instagram Kylie faced backlash for the fake grass in her front yard

While Timothée lost the Oscar to Adrien Brody for The Brutalist, the 29-year-old still walked away hand-in-hand with Kylie, who supported her partner on the night.

Hours later, she donned an incredible gown for the afterparty, which featured a sheer black corset and a skirt that fell artfully to the ground. She pulled her black hair into a slick bun and opted for a blush-pink lip.

She showcased the gown inside her $12 million home, which she purchased in 2016. It features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theatre, a pool, a spa, a games room, and a luxurious kitchen, which the reality TV star spends most of her time in.

© Instagram Her $12 million home features eight bedrooms, a spa and a pool

"I love cooking. I cook for my kids. It brings me so much joy," she previously revealed on an episode of The Kardashians.

The mother of two's Oscar debut comes just a week after she posted a heartfelt tribute to her friend and hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who lost his life in February.

"Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she wrote on Instagram, alongside several pictures of the two together.

© Getty Images Kylie attended the Oscars with Timothée

"I don't know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

She continued: "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don't know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much."

"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."

© Instagram / @kyliejenner The reality TV star shared her grief at Jesus' passing

Kylie added that she would cherish their moments forever, and that she would "give anything for one more deep talk."

A slew of other A-listers shared tributes to Jesus, including Khloé Kardashian, Katy Perry and Camila Cabello.