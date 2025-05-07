Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet mark major relationship first after 2 years

Kylie Jenner made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on Wednesday May 7, two years after they were first connected.
The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they attended the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy.
You may also like
Kylie looked stunning in a black velvet lace gown with a simple scoop neck and criss-cross straps highlighting her toned back, while Oscar-nominated actor Timothee matched her in a black velvet double breasted suit with silk piping and a white boutonniere.
The A Complete Unknown actor walked hand in hand with Kylie as they arrived, and then posed together with his hand wrapped tightly around his hip and Kylie holding his hand protectively.
Unable to stop smiling, the pair looked happier than ever, as they marked their first red carpet together.
Together they have attended several high profile events after first meeting in January 2023 at Paris Fashion Week.
You may also like
They were rumored to have begun dating that spring and were spotted together for the first time on September 5, 2023, packing on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium and days later attended the 2023 US Open men's final march, with pictures showing them cuddling.
Kylie joined Timothee at the 2024 Golden Globes, and was also a constant presence during the 2025 awards season as he vied for Best Actor nods for his work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
She was also by his side at the 2025 Oscars, although she also skipped the carpet.
They have mostly kept their romance lowkey, and have only been spotted out and about several times mostly enjoying dinners with friends.
The 29-year-old actor joined Kylie and her friends on a trip to the Bahamas in 2024 for her 27th birthday, proving how serious they are about each other and Timothee has also met Kylie's family including sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner.
They have not shared details of whether he has met her two children with ex-partner Travis Scott; Kylie is mom to six-year-old daughter Stormi and son Aire, three.
His mom Nicole Flender, a real estate agent with Corcoran, has met Kylie, however, and is a big fan, telling New York Magazine's Curbed that Kylie "is lovely".
"She’s very nice to me," she added, sharing that her son purchased a $11 million Beverly Hills home near Kylie.