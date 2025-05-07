Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet mark major relationship first after 2 years
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Kylie, 27, has been dating Timothee for two years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on Wednesday May 7, two years after they were first connected.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025© Getty Images

The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other as they attended the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Italy.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy.© Getty Images

Kylie looked stunning in a black velvet lace gown with a simple scoop neck and criss-cross straps highlighting her toned back, while Oscar-nominated actor Timothee matched her in a black velvet double breasted suit with silk piping and a white boutonniere.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025© Getty Images

The A Complete Unknown actor walked hand in hand with Kylie as they arrived, and then posed together with his hand wrapped tightly around his hip and Kylie holding his hand protectively.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 © Getty Images

Unable to stop smiling, the pair looked happier than ever, as they marked their first red carpet together.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet attend the photocall during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 © WireImage

Together they have attended several high profile events after first meeting in January 2023 at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie and Timothee made their public debut at the Golden Globes © Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2

They were rumored to have begun dating that spring and were spotted together for the first time on September 5, 2023, packing on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium and days later attended the 2023 US Open men's final march, with pictures showing them cuddling.

Kylie joined Timothee at the 2024 Golden Globes, and was also a constant presence during the 2025 awards season as he vied for Best Actor nods for his work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet look loved up at 97th Annual Academy Awards © Harbaugh/AMPAS/Shutterstock

She was also by his side at the 2025 Oscars, although she also skipped the carpet.

They have mostly kept their romance lowkey, and have only been spotted out and about several times mostly enjoying dinners with friends.

The 29-year-old actor joined Kylie and her friends on a trip to the Bahamas in 2024 for her 27th birthday, proving how serious they are about each other and Timothee has also met Kylie's family including sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie Jenner with her children Stormi and Aire

They have not shared details of whether he has met her two children with ex-partner Travis Scott; Kylie is mom to six-year-old daughter Stormi and son Aire, three.

His mom Nicole Flender, a real estate agent with Corcoran, has met Kylie, however, and is a big fan, telling New York Magazine's Curbed that Kylie "is lovely".

"She’s very nice to me," she added, sharing that her son purchased a $11 million Beverly Hills home near Kylie.

