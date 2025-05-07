Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet mark major relationship first after 2 years

They were rumored to have begun dating that spring and were spotted together for the first time on September 5, 2023, packing on the PDA while enjoying Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour at SoFi Stadium and days later attended the 2023 US Open men's final march, with pictures showing them cuddling.

Kylie joined Timothee at the 2024 Golden Globes, and was also a constant presence during the 2025 awards season as he vied for Best Actor nods for his work as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.