Faith Hill's fans plead for her return after daughter with Tim McGraw shares latest photo

Faith Hill has stepped away from the spotlight in recent months, quietly seemingly deleting her Instagram account last year and taking a step back from public life.

The country music icon, 57, last released music in 2017, with her and husband Tim McGraw's collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life. The two also acted in Yellowstone prequel series 1883 together.

While Tim, 57, continues to tour, Faith is enjoying a quieter life at their family home in Tennessee, although remains as supportive as ever of her three daughters with Tim. Check out Faith singing with her daughters below...

WATCH: Faith Hill sings with her three daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Tim and Faith share Gracie, Maggie and Audrey McGraw, all of whom have displayed musical chops like their parents and some of whom are directly following in their footsteps.

Youngest Audrey, 23, delighted fans on social media, just days after teasing new music, with a sweet throwback of herself as a young girl singing in the arms of her mom.

"Mom and me," she captioned the snap, with several fans gushing over the duo as many of them proclaimed just how much they missed seeing Faith release music and perform.

"Tell her how much we miss her and want her back," one commented, with another also saying: "Oh my gosh, I miss seeing your mom so much. Her voice & her heart are sooooo beautiful," and a third adding: "Why don't we see or hear from your mom anymore????"

Maggie, 26, currently works as the Lead Intelligence Research and Policy Advisor for Earth League International after graduating from Stanford University with a degree in sustainability.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Gracie is quickly establishing herself as a star on the rise, making her off-Broadway debut last year in the production Babe opposite Arliss Howard and Marisa Tomei. One of Faith's latest public appearances was Babe's opening night in November 2024.

And just last month, it was announced that she will be making her big screen debut in the indie film Tox opposite Margaret Colin and Kerri Lynn Miller, who also serves as the writer and director in her feature directorial debut.

© Getty Images Faith's last musical release was her 2017 joint album with her husband

An official logline for the film describes it as "a perfection-obsessed woman who, after decades of transforming herself, eagerly returns to her high school reunion— convinced that her newfound beauty will rewrite her past and win the validation she believes will fix her life."

Gracie excitedly shared the news on social media as well, writing: "Cropped this article to hell and back, BUT I could not be more excited to be doing my VERY FIRST MOVIE with these beyond incredible people."

© Instagram Faith last appeared in a photo shared by Tim on Instagram

"THE PEOPLE THE PEOPLE THE PEOPLE. WOW. I am so lucky. It has been an absolute radical joy so far!!!! Cannot wait for everyone to see how much freaking hard work @kerrilynnmiller did for this film."

© Getty Images One of the singer's latest public appearances was at her daughter Gracie's "Babe" off-Broadway show

She continued to gush: "She put her whole jersey ass HEART IN IT BABY!!!! Also, just wanna say…. How deeply fulfilling it is to be able to do a project written, directed, and mostly surrounded by WOMXN!!! A GIFT FOR US ALL." An expected release timeline has not yet been announced.