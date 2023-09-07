Amanda Holden shares incredible photo of youngest daughter Hollie 'all grown up'

Amanda Holden had fans swooning over her recent Instagram post of her daughter Hollie posing in secondary school uniform for the first time.

The rare photo captured Amanda's lookalike daughter in two school uniform shots side by side, separated by a number of childhood years between them.

WATCH: Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie join forces for fun video

Hollie Rose Hughes, one of the TV star's two daughters, did the same heart-warming pose in each: thumbs up with a big smile, perhaps a little cheekier in the younger version of herself.

© Instagram Amanda paid tribute to her daughter Hollie

The Britain's Got Talent judge said in a touching caption: "Wow. Those years just flew past. Year 7 already. Our little #HRH all grown up. We couldn't be prouder of her. Smart, sassy and funny. The most loving girl. Let's do this Hollie."

© Instagram Amanda shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes

Indeed, Hollie has a loyal (and adorable) companion beside her in both photos: Rudie, the family's Yorkshire Terrier/Jack Russell cross pooch in an identical pose years apart, yet looking like he hasn't aged at all.

The post had fans in a joint embrace in the comments. Actress and television chef Lisa Faulkner commented: "OMG where does the time go?!!" and another fan stated: "She is gorgeous! You have a beautiful family!"

Amanda has long put her kids centre stage with a breathtaking shot of her and her two mini-me's at sea last month, and an autumnal Father's Day post of them with their dad Chris Hughes in New York.

© Getty Amanda and Chris tied the knot in 2008

Praising her tight-knit family, the latter had a common theme in its comments with one fan stating: "What a gorgeous family" and another wishing a Happy Father's Day "from one chrispy dad to another. Just like you, I have a fantastic family."