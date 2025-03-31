Helen George shares incredibly rare post involving mini-me daughters 

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has shared a rare glimpse inside her life away from the cameras with her two daughters Wren and Lark.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the mother-of-two uploaded a picture of a sweet handmade card gifted to her on Mother's Day. The thoughtful note featured the words "Mum your the best," in green and navy ink, as well as a trio of drawings depicting Helen multitasking, swimming in the sea and concentrating at a desk.

© Instagram Helen shared a glimpse of the handmade gift from her two daughters

In her caption, the TV star penned: "Mum Beast [strong arm emoji]. Must be getting something right."

© Instagram The star shares two daughters with her ex partner Jack Ashton

Helen shares Wren and Lark with her ex-partner, Jack Ashton. The former couple first met on the set of Call the Midwife, in which Helen starred as nurse Trixie, while Jack joined as Vicar Tom Hereward in 2014. Helen and Jack were together for seven years before confirming their split in July 2023.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Call the Midwife: The Cast

© Getty Images Helen George confirmed she'd split from Jack in 2023

At the time, Helen said in a statement: "Some months ago, we separated… Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Prior to her relationship with Jack, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot from 2011 to 2015.

Recalling their split, Helen candidly told The Telegraph in 2018: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce."

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife

She continued: "I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

A new romance?

Earlier this month, Helen appeared to hint at a new romance as she enjoyed a weekend getaway with businessman Dan Innes. In a post shared to Instagram, the King and I star uploaded a carousel of snapshots, including pictures of two hanging bath robes, a photo of the pair enjoying a countryside stroll and a piece of paper scrawled with "candle-lit bathing" and "stargazing."

Helen, who is yet to confirm the status of their relationship, wrote in her caption: "A glorious weekend was had by all at @thetawnyhotel. Relaxing, delicious and hearty."

Meanwhile, in February, the pair appeared to enjoy a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at the riverside restaurant, The Watermans Arms, in Barnes. A photo shared to Instagram showed plates teeming with steak and chips, as well as two glasses of red wine. "The most delicious Valentine's over-ordering. Hearts and stomachs full," Helen noted, while also tagging Dan in the post alongside a red heart emoji.