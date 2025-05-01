Will Kirk shows off endless views at private family home in the countryside

Will Kirk has moved his family to Surrey, and things are going fabulously in the countryside for the BBC star, his wife of 15 years Polly Snowdon, and their two children. The Repair Shop presenter has been hard at work renovating their new country house, sharing the experience with his followers on social media.

In an Instagram story shared this morning, Will showed his devoted supporters his new work-from-home station. The story started with a shot of his tools before the camera's focus shifted up to a fabulous view of a spacious garden and luscious green spaces as far as the eye can see.

WATCH: Will Kirk shows off amazing views at family home

The presenter captioned the sunny video with a simple ‘Workbench with a view’, showing off his new outdoor space. It seems safe to assume the presenter is delighted with his and his wife's decision to leave their Wandsworth flat in favour of a Victorian home in Surrey.

© Will Kirk / Instagram Will Kirk seems delighted with his and his wife's decision to leave their Wandsworth flat in favour of a Victorian home in Surrey

The BBC star is usually a very private person, but he has been taking to Instagram to engage with his followers first-hand and show them snippets of his family life, as well as his professional endeavours. Although he has been sharing pictures of his children, Will is always careful never to show their faces or reveal any details about their identity, including their names, which remain a mystery so far, much to the dismay of his most loyal fans, who are desperate for a face and name reveal.

Earlier this week, The Repair Shop star shared some snaps of his toddler daughter helping him renovate the main bedroom in their new family home.

© Will Kirk / Instagram The Repair Shop star's little girl has been taking up some woodworking tools of her own to emulate her dad

The Kirks welcomed their firstborn in July 2022, and since then, the little girl has been taking up some woodworking tools of her own to emulate her dad, confidently toddling around DIY shops, wielding her very own hammer to help out with home renovation projects. After all, it’s never too early to introduce your children to your craft, especially when one is as skilled as Will.

In October 2024, the couple introduced their second child, a baby boy, to the world with an Instagram picture of the baby’s feet accompanied by the sweet caption: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

© Will Kirk / Instagram In October 2024, the couple introduced their second child, a baby boy, to the world with an Instagram picture of his little feet

But it seems the couple aren’t quite done growing their family. Even with a busy TV career, a new home to renovate and two children under two, Kirk seems to be already thinking about baby number three. He hinted at the couple’s future plans last month while on Alan Titchmarsh's show Love Your Weekend when the father-of-two said he was just starting to achieve a good balance between his busy work schedule and family life, until the next baby comes along, that is.

Will he have all three of them hard at work when the time comes? We have to wait and see – hopefully he will share it on Instagram.

Words by: Alessia Armenisse