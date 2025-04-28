Will Kirk's daughter is his mini-me 'apprentice' in before and after bedroom transformation

Will Kirk is a dab hand at woodwork, but he has not been left to tackle his home renovation solo.

In a new video he shared on Instagram, The Repair Shop star revealed that his eldest child lent a helping hand with the finishing touches in her parents' bedroom.

First, Will shared a look at the empty room with wooden floorboards and built-in wardrobes in two mirrored alcoves, which he explained weren't practical for day-to-day use.

"The existing wardrobes were so shallow, you couldn't get a hanger in properly, and it was starting to fall apart," he said.

After dismantling the existing wardrobes and stripping the wallpaper, Will discovered a covered fireplace, which he said is "definitely something I'd love to reinstate in the future."

© Instagram Will Kirk's daughter often likes to get involved in DIY

Keeping his focus on the existing problem, he got to work handcrafting bespoke wardrobes with customised shelves, including three drawers, a shoe rack and hanging space in each.

"Once the primer dried, I got the top coat of paint on with a little help from my apprentice," added the doting father-of-two, who filmed his little girl in black trousers, a knitted pale pink cardigan and unruly curls as she reached up on her tiptoes to apply paint to the doors with a roller.

In the after clip, the new white wardrobes with gold handles protruded slightly into the room to add sufficient depth to the clothing storage space, flanking a mini fireplace that Will had knocked into the wall.

Admiring his and his two-year-old daughter's handiwork, he concluded: "I'm so happy with the way that they turned out. I really, really, really love the wardrobes."

Will's home renovations

© Instagram The Repair Shop star previously showed off his sanded floorboards in his bedroom

The TV star has brought fans along on the journey of his home renovations after moving from a Wandsworth flat to a Victorian home in Surrey in 2024 with his wife, Polly, and their two young kids.

He previously opened up about the "back-breaking" process of unearthing the Victorian floorboards hidden underneath the carpet in their bedroom.

Ignoring "horror stories" about using a floor sander, he got to work levelling the floors, candidly adding: "This machine weighed an absolute tonne and it takes a lot of getting used to."

© Instagram Will and Polly share two children together

He added draft excluders to the pine floorboards, explaining: "Now being an old house, it can get quite drafty without the carpet, so I found this fantastic draft-excluding rubber that you stick between the flooring with a handy applicator. Once it was all in, I could immediately feel the difference."

Will's bedroom

© Instagram Will previously showed off his tranquil bedroom in Wandsworth

His new bedroom may be unfurnished, but Will previously explained he had bought forever furniture at his Wandsworth house, so it's likely he has kept a similar interior design.

Will and Polly's former sleep "sanctuary" included an 'Emmett Bed' from West Elm featuring a grey quilted headboard, topped with colourful scatter cushions and flanked by "mid-century" wooden bedside tables.

"When we eventually move and buy a bigger house, they'll look perfect in there too," he said at the time.