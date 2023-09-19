The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares extremely rare photo of wife as they celebrate sweet milestone

Will Kirk has become a familiar face on The Repair Shop, but away from the cameras, he prefers to keep his home life with wife Polly Snowdon, and their baby girl, private. To the surprise of fans, however, the TV star recently posted a new and very rare photo of Polly on Instagram, and the couple couldn't have looked happier.

© Instageam Will and his wife Polly attended a beautiful wedding in the Cotswolds

After celebrating a friend's wedding in the Cotswolds, Will and Polly posed for a photo in the charming countryside venue. "The last wedding of the year and what a marvellous one it was!" Will penned in the caption.

"A huge joy to celebrate two wonderful friends getting married, made even better by seeing little Monty as a ring bearer. Congratulations @amy__heather @toml678."

Looking effortlessly elegant in a silk puff-sleeved dress by Reformation, Polly teamed her floral maxi-style with a statement raffia handbag. As for Will, the antique furniture restorer opted for a crisp white shirt, plus a navy waistcoat and trainers.

Within minutes of posting, The Repair Shop star received plenty of comments from fans, who were delighted to see Will and Polly together. "The most beautiful couple," replied one. "You both look fab, lovely photos" added another.

"Both of you look amazing. Congratulations to the newlyweds," replied a third.

While little is known about Polly, she is thought to have studied Psychology at the University of Exeter before gaining a doctorate in Education Psychology at Essex University.

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 in a ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester, and they're now proud parents to their baby daughter.

Initially, the pair were forced to postpone the original plans for their wedding, which was due to be held in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, their big day was clearly worth the wait as Will called the occasion "the best day of his life".

Sharing pictures from their joyous day on Instagram, Will and Polly could be seen posing for wedding snaps in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury. For her big day, the bride graced the aisle in a satin floor-length gown adorned with ethereal lace sleeves.

Wearing her hair in a half-up-half-down style complete with loose curls, Polly added a demure veil and strappy stilettos. Putting on a dapper display, Repair Shop star Will sported a navy three-piece suit for his nuptials.

© Instagram Will with his baby daughter

As of July 2022, Will and Polly are parents to a daughter, whose name is yet to be revealed. Click here to see the sweetest photos of Will and his little girl.