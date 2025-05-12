Beyonce suffers awkward onstage blunder — see her reaction

Beyonce was quite literally put in a sticky situation during her latest performance.

The star was on stage for her final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles when a mechanical failure made for an awkward moment.

Eagle-eyed fans captured the incident during her Cowboy Carter Tour, and posted it to social media.

Beyonce was seated in a large, gold throne when a robot was meant to approach and pour liquor into a glass that was balancing on the arm of the chair.

However, it missed and proceeded to pour liquid onto the seat Beyonce was sitting on.

Fortunately, no diva moment followed. Beyonce appeared to be holding back giggles over the mishap and just looked up at the robot with an amused look on her face.

Fans commented that "she wanted to laugh so bad," and said her reaction was priceless.

It's by far the first fail on the extravagant concert, as one of the robots previously almost hit her in the head and there have been a number of audio and production issues.

The Cowboy Carter Tour has 27 more scheduled shows. It will now finally hit Chicago and New York/New Jersey before going international, with concerts in the United Kingdom and France, before coming back Stateside and closing out on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

She's made it a family affair with her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, seven, joining her onstage.

They're also gearing up for a big day together when her twins Rumi and Sir turn eight on June 13.

The tour will be performing in London around their birthdays but no show is listed on that date so their celebrations won't be impacted by Beyonce's work commitments.

The difference between the twins' personalities is clear with Sir preferring to stay out of the spotlight, but Rumi is a born performer.

Rumi has shown she's a big fan of the spotlight from the times she's been pictured in public, which notably include attending the Super Bowl - both in 2024 and 2025 - with her dad and sister, as well as appearing in Beyoncé's fashion campaign for the 2021 Ivy Park collection, titled "Halls of Ivy."

In comparison, Sir has been described by his grandmother, Tina Knowles, as "laid back" and "chill," and she added: "Sir is very quiet."

She also spoke of his intelligence and quipped: "He does all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much," and said that Sir is "very, very smart," hinting at the diverse talents the twins possess.